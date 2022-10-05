The 2022 Fall Basic Community Emergency Response Team class begins this week and continues for two more weeks, according to a news release from the Parker County Office of Emergency Services.
The Basic CERT course is a free, 30-hour course. To receive a certificate, both classroom and hands-on training must be completed.
The class will be held at the Parker County Office of Emergency Services facility located at 215 Trinity ST, Weatherford (on the north side of the Weatherford Farmer’s Market).
“Parker County restarted the CERT program in late 2006,” said Kit Marshall, Emergency Management officer with Parker County Office of Emergency Services, in an email. “The course is offered twice a year; one in the fall and one in the spring. The Basic CERT course is for anyone over 18 who is interested in learning more about personal preparedness and how to help in the event of a disaster. What they learn is applicable at home, in the workplace, while shopping, on vacation, etc. It’s about how to take care of yourself, your family and others before first responders arrive. CPR/AED and Stop the Bleed have been added to the training to increase individual knowledge and skills.”
Marshall added that the Basic CERT course is a national FEMA curriculum that is utilized by all jurisdictions across the country that are interested in starting a team. This allows CERT teams to work together when the need arises, Marshall said.
Those who are interested in signing up for this course should respond to [email protected]. Paperwork will be completed during the first class. Interested individuals should bring pen and paper. The book and other training supplies will be provided.
- Community preparedness
- Hazards and their potential impact
- Home and workplace preparedness
- Reducing the impact of hazards
- Protection for disaster workers
Fire Safety and Utility Controls
- Fire chemistry
- Reducing fire hazards in the home and workplace
- Hazardous materials
- How to size-up a situation
- Fire suppression safety/how to use a fire extinguisher
Disaster Medical Operations, part 1
- Treating life-threatening conditions
- Triage
Disaster Medical Operations, part 2
- Public health considerations
- Functions of disaster medical operations
- Establishing medical treatment areas
- Conducting head-to-toe assessments
- Treating burns
- Wound care
- Treating fractures, dislocations, sprains, and strains
- Nasal injuries
- Treating cold-related/heat-related injuries
- Bites and stings
- Safety during search and rescue operations
- Conducting interior and exterior search operations
- Conducting rescue operations
CERT Organization/Incident Command
- Incident command/mobilization
- Span of control
- Documentation
- Disaster Trauma
- Team Well-Being
- Working with Survivors’ Trauma
- What is terrorism?
- Terrorist targets/ weapons
- CBRNE indicators
- Preparing at home, work, and in your neighborhood
Wrap up, Final Exam, and Disaster Exercise
