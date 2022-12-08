Dauenhauer signs intention to play volleyball at Southern Arkansas University

The kill-shot queen at Springtown High School will be taking her hard-slamming style of volleyball to Southern Arkansas University, a NCAA Division II school in Magnolia.
Brinklee Dauenhauer led the Lady Porcupines to an area championship this season and established herself as one of Springtown’s best volleyball athletes of all time. She broke school records for career aces and digs and led Springtown in kill shots in her senior year.
