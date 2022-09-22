This week’s contest confounded more than a few readers, who had difficulty finding Game No. 7 hidden in the ads. One reader pored over the ads with a magnifying glass and still couldn’t find the game. The game was listed, but it was printed in dark letters on top of a dark background and became invisible almost. Therefore, Game 7 between Burkburnett and Bowie will be omitted from the tally.
This week’s winner and the only contestant to pick nine games correctly was Manning Marsh, who wins $20.
