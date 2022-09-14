Parker Kirk had never operated a professional video camera, but he volunteered to become an end zone digital videographer at Springtown Porcupine football games for his own reasons.
“I wanted to get into games free,” he said.
Three weeks ago, the freshman attended his first varsity football game for free, although he earned his admission by filming the game from behind the end zone. The gig requires about three hours of his time each Friday.
Kirk plays wide receiver, running back and linebacker on Springtown High School’s freshman football team. Working a camera at varsity games gives him a fresh perspective on the sport.
“I get to see how the football game goes, see all the plays that we do,” he said. “I get to watch all the players and learn more and see what happens. I’m looking for whatever I can find to see if I’m doing anything wrong. Maybe they can help me.”
Before a recent game, Kirk stood alone behind the end zone while munching on a hamburger and fries. He was planning to train an understudy that night, but the trainee hadn’t showed up yet.
Kirk’s video camera was mounted on a tripod that extends about 40 feet into the sky for elevated angles. While recording, he focuses his lens on the interior linemen so they can study film on Saturday mornings and learn from their mistakes.
Digitally recording the action for the duration of a football game benefits Kirk in ways beyond just learning how to work a camera, he said.
“It teaches me to stay focused on my objective and always look ahead,” he said.
