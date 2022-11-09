The Lady Porcupines volleyball team moved past the area round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The girls were proud of their season, although pride doesn’t make tears taste any sweeter.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 1:59 pm
On Nov. 7, the Porcupines lost to Stephenville in the regional quarterfinals in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.
The girls were proud of their season, although pride doesn’t make tears taste any sweeter.
On Nov. 7, the Porcupines lost to Stephenville in the regional quarterfinals in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23.
As the score indicates, Springtown was taken by surprise at Stephenville’s size and speedy pace early in the game but began to adapt and rebound as the contest continued. If Springtown could have won the third set, which they almost did, who knows what could have happened?
If.
Ifs are plentiful in the playoffs. Bottom line: The Lady Pines saw their season end and handled the loss with grace and aplomb despite a few tear-streaked cheeks.
“It is bittersweet,” said Brinklee Dauenhauer. “It’s not the way we wanted to go out, but we did good.”
Dauenhauer was the team’s undisputed leader this season, the player most depended upon to deliver big kill shots, timely aces or point-saving digs. She was one of just four seniors on the roster, meaning this successful Porcupines team remains young with plenty of potential for the coming years.
Other seniors were Kelsey Beaman, Kylie Druxman and Anaie Rodriguez.
After the loss, head coach Leighann Strickland thanked the upperclassmen for their efforts.
“They were tremendous leaders all season long,” she said. “Their work ethic is just bar none. They set a great tone for the beginning of the season. I feel like our kids played for them every time they got out on the court. They are respectful human beings, and they really support each other in everything that they do.”
Dauenhauer broke school records for career aces and digs, and Kylie Druxman broke the season assists record.
“We had a phenomenal season,” Strickland said. “I’m super proud of these kids.”
Dauenhauer will finish her high school career running track and maybe playing basketball before heading off to Southern Arkansas University to play more volleyball, earn a bachelor’s degree and begin a career in accounting or human resources.
She left a message for next year’s team: “I just want to tell the girls, it’s going to be an amazing year,” she said. “They just have to work hard, always get excited and never give up.”
