Keegan Martinez at the concession stand

Keegan Martinez likes to help whenever possible, including working the concession stand for free at a recent Springtown volleyball game.

 Jeff Prince

The young man selling popcorn and sodas behind the concession stand at Springtown High School during a recent volleyball game was working hard, but it was not for the money. 

Keegan Martinez volunteered to work the Springtown vs. Bridgeport game because the two coaches who were running the stand – Kyle Sivadon and Travis Jones – looked like they could use help.

