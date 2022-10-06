The young man selling popcorn and sodas behind the concession stand at Springtown High School during a recent volleyball game was working hard, but it was not for the money.
Keegan Martinez volunteered to work the Springtown vs. Bridgeport game because the two coaches who were running the stand – Kyle Sivadon and Travis Jones – looked like they could use help.
“It seemed like today was going to be fairly busy,” said Martinez, a sophomore. “I decided to do a good deed for the school, help everybody out and make it a little bit easier with extra hands.”
Bridgeport is only about 20 miles away, and many of the school’s fans travel to Springtown to watch games.
“There are a lot of people here,” Martinez said. “We also have quite a few (Springtown) people come for our volleyball games. It’s usually kind of busy.”
The additional people meant more business at the concession stand, and Martinez could tell his help was needed.
Jones, who serves as assistant coach for girls basketball, appreciated Martinez’ efforts.
“He’s a great young man who comes in and volunteers with us and helps us out any time we seem to be shorthanded,” the coach said. “He never asks for anything in return. He just comes here out of the goodness of his heart and does great things. He’s a great representation of our school.”
Martinez credits his mother, Breanne Martinez, with instilling work ethic and volunteerism in his bones.
“She told me if somebody is in need of help, it’s always good to help them, even if you are busy or have something to do,” he said.
He does work for people in his neighborhood, and his mother makes social media posts saying he is available to help neighbors with odd jobs.
“Most of the time it’s yard work or being in a high place and climbing up ladders,” he said. “Stuff like that.”
Martinez leaves it up to the people he helps whether they pay him or how much.
“If they pay me, they pay me, but I usually just do it for free,” he said.
Martinez saves the money he earns to help cover the costs of playing baseball and to buy a car when he turns 16 next year. When he works for free, he earns something, as well – peace of mind.
“Helping people is just something I like to do,” he said. “It makes people happy. I know how it is whenever you are struggling to do stuff and sometimes wish you had some help."
