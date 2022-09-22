Rodeo Delaney Harris on horse

Delaney Harris won second place in goat tying at the first rodeo of the season.

 PHOTO BY JO H PHOTOGRAPHY

Cows are grunting, goats scrambling and horses high kicking at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw as Springtown’s team embarks on another long ride through a fun-filled season.

About 90 teams compete in the NTHSRA.

