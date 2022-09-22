Cows are grunting, goats scrambling and horses high kicking at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw as Springtown’s team embarks on another long ride through a fun-filled season.
Cows are grunting, goats scrambling and horses high kicking at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena in Saginaw as Springtown’s team embarks on another long ride through a fun-filled season.
About 90 teams compete in the NTHSRA.
At the season opener on Sept. 17-18, Springtown’s Delaney Harris won second place in goat tying. In the same event, Kendall Gallaher and Makayla Ballard finished 20th and 25th, respectively.
In barrel racing, Kaylee Buchanan finished 21st, London Smith was 28th and Faith Styles was 55th.
Smith finished 13th in poles, and Styles finished 21st.
Landon Pitts took eighth place in team roping.
Greenhorns make up almost half of this season’s rodeo team in Springtown. They will learn how to rope and ride as they go.
“I’m looking forward to watching this team grow as a team and as individual competitors within their respective events,” said sponsor Staci Harris.
Springtown’s team includes 17 members, “which is a great leap from last year,” she said.
Last year’s roster had fewer names and was diminished further by injuries and departures during the season.
Not everyone on Springtown’s team will be inexperienced. The team boasts several accomplished rodeo veterans, including Stephanie Heil, Parker Koterba, Addyson Norris, London Smith and others.
Harris anticipates some learning pains along the way.
“As far as how I think the team will do compared to last season, it will definitely be tough competition as we have many freshmen who are new to rodeo and are continuing to learn their events,” she said.
Last year’s team was small in number but strong in talent, finishing in the Top 10 among schools. Several members qualified to compete at the finals.
This year’s team remains something of a question mark since members have been practicing on their own during the offseason. The top performers will begin to establish themselves soon at the weekly rodeos.
