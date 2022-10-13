The Sound of Springtown marching band will compete at the regional contest Saturday at Porcupine Stadium, and the musicians are ready to bring home a championship.
On Oct. 8, the band held its final dress rehearsal in grand fashion while hosting 20 other bands at the Sound of Springtown Marching Showcase. That day’s performance was expected to finetune the band’s “wow” factor for regionals.
Hosting the Showcase takes plenty of volunteers, and Springtown band members spent many hours making the event run smoothly.
Two band members – Shayln Holstein and Skylar Esparza — spent the morning volunteering in the concession stand at Porcupine Stadium. They would volunteer eight hours that day in addition to performing with the band on the field.
“We’re used to it,” said Holstein, a junior and clarinet section leader. “At our other contests, we are constantly on our feet, constantly performing or practicing or warming up or doing other things. We are used to being on our feet for long periods of time.”
Section leaders work extra hard to set examples for the others.
“As leaders, we wanted to make sure that we signed up to help work our showcase,” she said.
Holstein and Esparza were scheduled to work the concession stand from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., serve as field monitors from 1 to 3 p.m., and work as crowd monitors from 3 to 5 p.m.
Afterward, the girls would change into their band uniforms.
“Right after we get done with stand monitor, we’re going straight to warm up, and then we perform,” she said.
Esparza, a junior, accepts the added expectations. She is clarinet section leader and showed up for duty at the concession stand at 9:45 that morning and didn’t expect to return home until after 8 that night.
“It is very tiring, but we’re definitely used to it because as leaders, we always have to be 15 minutes early to every practice,” she said. “We’re there 15 minutes before and 15 minutes after these two-and-a-half hour practices, but to me, it’s just fun.”
Holstein figured the concession stand would be a great place to meet visitors, with almost two dozen bands on site at the Showcase. She enjoys meeting band members from visiting schools and talking to them about their shows and experiences.
“Concessions is the best place to talk to other people,” she said. “It’s a really fun experience.”
Esparza didn’t mind working on a pleasant Saturday at Porcupine Stadium. She was making extra effort to “really display what Springtown stands for,” she said.
The UIL Region 30 2A/3A/4A Marching Band Competition is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Porcupine Stadium in Springtown. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for school-age children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.