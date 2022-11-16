Sound of Springtown shines at state

The Sound of Springtown performs a song.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN HIDROGO

The state’s best high school marching bands met at the Alamodome in San Antonio Nov. 9 to play and strut their hearts out to see who was best.

Judges deemed Springtown the 15th best 4A marching band in Texas. The finish didn’t land Springtown in the finals, but band director Scot McPhetrige was pleased with the band’s performance.

[email protected]