Sound of Springtown shines at state

The state’s best high school marching bands met at the Alamodome in San Antonio Nov. 9 to play and strut their hearts out to see who was best.
Judges deemed Springtown the 15th best 4A marching band in Texas. The finish didn’t land Springtown in the finals, but band director Scot McPhetrige was pleased with the band’s performance.
Being among the top 15 4A bands in the state is a “great place to be,” he said.
“You always want to earn a spot in finals, but sometimes the judges don’t go with you, and sometimes they do,” he said. “That is what is always so difficult about being in an activity that, at the end of the day, comes down to subjective opinions. We have to trust the judges are doing their best, and the students did their best.”
The band finished its performance without regrets, McPhetrige said.
“We marched early in the day, which is always a difficult position to be in,” he said. “The students really had a great performance, and we are super proud of that last run of the show.”
On Nov. 12, the band’s drumline competed at its final contest of the season and earned third place at the Lone Star Classic in Flower Mound.
“Two great finishes from our drumline this season and back-to-back area wins for the marching band - this year and last year - have really rounded out a great season with another trip for the Sound of Springtown to the UIL state marching band championships,” McPhetrige said.
With the marching season over, the band will begin preparing for end-of-the-semester activities, such as its Christmas concert and region band auditions.
