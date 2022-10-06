SPRINGTOWN RODEO
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the rodeo team fared well at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association competition, with nine Porcupines athletes placing. Delaney Harris earned first place in goat tying.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year print and online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
Springtown-Epigraph News Senior (60 and up) rate print and online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year in print and online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Springtown-Epigraph ONLINE ONLY for 1 year
SPRINGTOWN RODEO
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the rodeo team fared well at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association competition, with nine Porcupines athletes placing. Delaney Harris earned first place in goat tying.
Also in goat tying, Shaye Winford finished 10th.
In walk-up goat tying, Makayla Ballard placed 13th, and Kendall Gallaher was 35th.
Landon Pitts placed eighth in team roping.
In barrels, London Smith was 20th, Kaylee Buchanan 26th, Brylee Bailey 44th, Kendall Gallaher 55th, and Faith Styles 56th.
In poles, Brylee Bailey was 24th.
SPRINGTOWN CROSS COUNTRY
On Oct. 1, eight of 17 runners from Springtown’s track team medaled at the Decatur Reunion Run cross-country meet.
Individual medalists for the boys included Wesley Payne, who earned second place, and Peyton Weckar, who finished 16th and beat his personal record by a full minute. Also, Parker Bening beat his personal record by 30 seconds.
Mackenzie Flaugher finished 16th for the varsity Lady Pines.
The junior varsity competed at the meet, as well, and were led by Alyson Barco, who won first place for the girls, and Camo Gaston, who took second place for the boys. Others who placed were Makayla Ballard in eighth, Taylor Glover in 15th and Brylee Barfield in 18th.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.