Springtown volleyball
The Lady Porcupines volleyball team swept Castleberry in convincing fashion on Oct. 7 to boost their district record to 4-1 and keep them entrenched in second place in District 8-4A behind league-leading Decatur.
Final score: 25-9, 25-17, 25-12.
Brinklee Dauenhauer and Stoli Cox were the kill queens against Castleberry, slamming almost 30 kill shots between them. Dauenhauer added 12 digs and an ace.
Sterlyn Smith logged 20 digs, and Kylie Druxman served an incredible eight aces.
Harlee Jackson led the team in blocks.
Springtown (21-14) plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport (7-22).
Springtown rodeo
On Oct. 7-9, the Springtown rodeo team stirred up plenty of dust-filled action at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association competition.
“I’m proud of the progress the team and its members are making each week,” said sponsor Staci Harris. “They are growing as a team and improving.”
Springtown’s roster is relatively inexperienced compared to previous years, and the team sponsor and parents are helping the young members learn the ropes literally.
“I’m feeling optimistic that we will have a few members that will compete at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Invitational in January,” she said.
The Stock Show rodeo includes the top 10 competitors in each event.
“If they all continue to stay consistent, they will compete in finals in May,” Harris added.
At finals, the top 15 winners in each event are eligible to compete.
At last week’s rodeo, placing highest among the team was Delaney Harris, who earned second place in walkup goats. Other competitors included Kallie Gray (15th), Makayla Ballard (18th), Shay Winford (26th), Kendall Gallaher (29th) and Emma Olsen (33rd).
In ride-up goats, Harris took sixth place, and Shaye Winford placed eighth.
Stephanie Heil and Levi Newcomer placed seventh place in team roping.
The barrel racing event saw five Springtown riders finish, including Kaylee Buchanan (11th), London Smith (21st), Winford (37th), Brylee Bailey (38th) and Kendall Gallaher (51st).
Smith won ninth in poles, followed by Heil in 18th place.
About 90 teams participate in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association. Springtown is in 12th place in the team standings after four rodeos.
Springtown cross-country
The District 8-4A cross-country competition will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur.
Springtown’s cross-country team has been competing since August and participated in a half-dozen meets in preparation for the district championship.
The regional championship will be held Oct. 24 in Lubbock, and the state meet is on Nov. 4 in Round Rock.
