SPRINGTOWN TO FACE CONNALLY IN FINAL NON-DISTRICT FOOTBALL CLASH
The Springtown Porcupines play one more non-conference game and then take a bye week before the district portion of the schedule begins Oct. 14.
On Friday, Connally will travel to Springtown to face the Porcupines at home. Then, Springtown will play four consecutive district games to determine whether it earns a trip to the playoffs in November.
Currently, Springtown is 2-3 and one game behind district leader Mineral Wells (3-2).
On Sept. 23, the Porcupines traveled to Glen Rose to challenge the big bad Tigers, the first-place team in Region I District 4-4A. Springtown got off to a slow start and were down 21-7 at halftime.
“Our effort was good at times, not good at times,” said SHS head coach Brian Hulett. “We have to learn to have consistent effort when faced with adversity - whether from within or from an opponent.”
The Pines fought back in the second half and scored a touchdown in the final quarter but lost 28-14. Springtown players who stood out for their performances include defensive members Yair Hernandez, Brady McDonald, Ridge Westendorf, Kelby Castro and Alex Rivera, the coach said.
Kicker Hendrickson Perdomo was two-for-two on point after attempts.
Regarding the Connally contest on Friday, Hulett kept his game plan simple: “We plan to play harder, faster and more physical,” he said.
SPRINGTOWN VOLLEYBALL KNOCKS OFF KRUM IN DISTRICT OPENER
A week after being swept by a tough Aubrey team on Sept. 16, the Springtown Porcupines volleyball girls did some sweeping of their own.
On Sept. 20, the Lady Pines pummeled Panther Creek 3-0 to push their record to 17-13. The victory gave the Porcupines a boost of momentum that carried into their district opener on Sept. 23, where Springtown beat Krum in three of four games: 25-18, 26-24, 23-25 and 25-12.
Brinklee Dauenhauer led Springtown in kill shots and digs in both games, as she has done in most every game this season. She relies heavily on help from Aubree Adams, Stoli Cox, Aerial Jackson, Harlee Jackson, Sterlyn Smith and others.
Next up, the Porcupines hit the road to play the Lady Bullfrogs at 5 p.m. Friday in a district contest at Lake Worth.
SPRINGTOWN RODEO READY FOR ROUGH RIDING
This year’s rodeo team is young and hungry, and members will be learning as they go.
And in rodeo, “learning as they go” means plenty of roping, riding and wrestling ornery critters.
In the season’s first couple of rodeos, Springtown earned a modest number of points but gained arena experience that could pay off later.
“The team overall is showing promise,” said Staci Harris, team sponsor. “There have been some rough runs, but like I tell the kids, you can only go up from here.”
Springtown’s team includes 17 members, about half of them new to the sport. Springtown competed at the North Texas High School Rodeo Association Arena Sept. 23-25 in Saginaw, and several members made an impact.
Delaney Harris won seventh place in ride-up goat tying and eighth place in walk-up goat tying to earn 49 points for the team.
Kendall Gallaher took 23rd place in walk-up goats, and Kallie Gray was 32nd.
About 90 schools compete in the rodeo association.
SPRINGTOWN CROSS-COUNTRY PREPARING FOR DISTRICT COMPETITION
On Sept. 22, Springtown cross-country competed at the Flying Hawk Invitational at The Buff in Haltom City and brought home some hardware.
For the boys team, Wesley Payne medaled after finishing 16th overall.
The girls meet was small, with just nine runners – six from Springtown. The Porcupine girls finished in first through sixth places.
The cross-country team is “working hard and showing improvement every meet,” said head coach Raul Guerrero. “We’ve had a few injuries on both sides, but they should be ready for district in a couple of weeks.”
