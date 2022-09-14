SPRINGTOWN VOLLEYBALL RIDES WINNING STREAK TOWARD DISTRICT OPENER
The Lady Porcupines are on an impressive streak, winning their three most recent volleyball games and nine of their last 11.
One of the most exciting games occurred Sept. 9, when Springtown traveled to Blum and beat the Bobcats in three of four action-packed tight games: 27-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 31-29.
Brinklee Dauenhauer was the main slammer jammer, notching 25 kill shots and adding 26 digs to lead in both categories. Kylie Druxman logged 49 assists, and Sterlyn Smith led the team in aces. Aubree Adams blocked three shots.
On Friday, Springtown faces a tough Aubrey at home, a nonconference game to be played in preparation for next week’s district opener on the road against Krum.
Springtown (16-12) will play Aubrey (21-8) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNERS FINISH STRONG AT DECATUR MEET
Springtown’s cross-country team represented itself well on Sept. 10 when competing against more than 30 teams at the 15th Annual Decatur Assault on Eagle Summit track meet.
For the boys, Springtown varsity runner Wesley Payne finished in 16th place, and Jeremiah Duvall was 18th.
For the girls, Aubrey Mueller won fifth place with a personal record of 12:49. Shayne Greenwood earned 17th place.
Five other Porcupines set personal records, including Jake Chaires, Kylie Russell, London Smith, Layla Cox and Makayla Ballard.
