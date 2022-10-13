Bryce Ford was ecstatic to be selected to travel to the Czech Republic to race at the Quadcross of Nations in late September – an event that’s like the Olympics of ATV racing.
Imagine how he felt after helping Team USA win gold.
“I really enjoyed the whole experience and getting to be teammates with the best team in the world,” Ford said afterward. “I’m still in shock and honored to be a part of something so amazing. I want to thank my teammates and everyone who makes it possible for Team USA ATVMX to race in Quadcross of European Nations. I’m grateful to be bringing home the gold.”
The Quadcross of Nations is an annual event that includes teams of three riders from each representative country. The location of the race changes each year. About 20 nations send teams to compete in an event that draws thousands of spectators.
This year’s Team USA roster consisted of eight time American Motorcyclist Association ATV champion Chad Wienen, three-time and reigning AMA ATV champ Joel Hetrick, and the much younger Ford, a 20-year-old event rookie — a longtime racer who finished third in the 2021 ATV Motocross National Championship series. Ford hails from Springtown.
The team aspect and scoring method at the Quadcross of Nations requires each of the three team members to race twice. The five best times are used to determine a team’s score.
Team USA found trouble early after Wienen suffered a mechanical failure in the event’s opening moto. As the lone American rider remaining in Moto 1, Ford realized it was paramount to finish at the head of the pack. He charged to the front, held his ground and won the race.
Moto 2 was all red, white and blue. Team USA took first and second place with Hetrick taking the win followed by Wienen.
With one moto remaining, Team USA was in the runner-up position overall behind the defending champion Ireland. Hetrick and Ford raced for Team USA in the final race and won first and second place, respectively, to capture the championship.
The victory marked the fourth time (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022) that Team USA has won gold at the event.
Team USA manager Mark Baldwin praised the “great performance” from his three athletes.
“Even though we had a setback in moto one that got us behind the eight-ball right away, it never showed on or off the track following it. (Weinen’s) quad was ready to go within an hour following the incident, with time to spare prior to the start of moto two. It was definitely a team effort. I cannot thank everyone involved enough.”
Ford, back home in Springtown, has begun preparing himself for the upcoming racing season with an eye on qualifying to return to the Quadcross of Nations event in 2023. He enjoys helping ATV motocross racing earn worldwide attention.
“My sport wasn’t really a worldwide sport, and then, in the last few years, the United States started going to the Quadcross of Nations,” he said.
In 2019, he attended the event as a spectator and dreamed of competing there in 2020 as a teenager.
“Then, COVID happened,” he said.
The event was canceled in 2020, but Ford kept “racing and doing my thing,” he said.
He wasn’t chosen for Team USA for the 2021 event, but the next year, he performed well in enough races and earned enough points to land a spot in 2022.
Now, he is focused on making the team again in 2023, winning more individual races, earning a pro title and receiving support from a major sponsor such as Yamaha.
“I definitely need to start running with the two front guys,” he said. “I’ve been in third for some time.”
As an amateur, Ford won his first national title in 2011 at 9. He and older brother Cody were so successful on the racing circuit that their parents built a practice track adjacent to their home on Jay Bird Lane. The property included 32 acres, and the Fords converted the stables into a race shop with an apartment and training facility for riders. They also built two motocross tracks with large jumps, big berms and complicated whoop sections.
In 2017, the family went into business as Ford Racing Brothers, helping to train ATV racers from near and far.
“That track has brought a lot of cool people that have come to train,” Bryce Ford told the Epigraph earlier this year. “It’s super cool to wake up and go in your backyard and ride one of the best tracks in Texas.”
Bryce Ford earned many awards as the years rolled by and was named the AMA’s ATV motocross champion 12 times. In 2015 and 2018, he was Youth Rider of the Year. In 2019, he earned the Amateur Rider of the Year award. In 2020, he was selected as Pro Rookie of the Year.
Now, he is a gold medalist.
“I’ve got my feet wet in the pro class,” he said. “I just need to focus and do everything with the experience I’ve got now and put it all together and start trying to win and move forward and do the best that I can do. I know I have the ability to do that. I’ve just got to put it to the track and be mature when I’m out there.”
