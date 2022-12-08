Springtown basketball boys show grit

Kelby Castro, a football tight end turned basketball power forward, is the biggest athlete on the team, and is relied upon for rebounds.

 Jeff Prince

The Nov. 29 basketball game that pitted Springtown’s boys against Western Hills was a microcosm of this young season.

Springtown started fast and built a lead, lost it, fought to reclaim the lead, then won the game.

Drake Doggett is among the handful of football players adapting to the different type of conditioning on the basketball court.
Nathan Purvis hopes to guide Springtown to the playoffs.
Aaron Tidwell, one of two seniors on the team, brings plenty of hardnosed varsity experience.

