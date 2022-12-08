Springtown basketball boys show grit

The Nov. 29 basketball game that pitted Springtown’s boys against Western Hills was a microcosm of this young season.
Springtown started fast and built a lead, lost it, fought to reclaim the lead, then won the game.
Nothing has come easy this season.
The team’s progress, however, has been indisputable. After losing its first three games, Springtown toppled Weatherford in a close game and has been finding the win column more frequently since then.
The starting unit features several football players still trying to transition from football condition to basketball shape.
What’s the difference?
Plenty.
“In football shape, they’re used to going really hard and then stopping and getting a break,” said Nathan Purvis, head basketball coach. “In basketball, you got to go-go-go. We’re struggling a little bit in the second half with fatigue and not quite being in basketball shape yet.”
Three of the team’s five starters played football for the Porcupines until mid-November. Then, once they joined the basketball team, school broke for Thanksgiving vacation. The football guys are just beginning to feel their basketball legs under them.
On Nov. 29, Springtown beat Western Hills, 67-61.
“We’re getting better every game, and that’s one thing that I like to see as a coach,” Purvis said.
He saw plenty of mistakes by his players during the Western Hills game but appreciated the result.
“There are things we could have done better, but it’s just things we need to learn,” he said. “I’m glad we learned it with a win instead of a loss.”
The team includes several young players without any previous varsity experience.
“They are learning on the go, and it’s hot and heavy,” the coach said.
Only two seniors are on the team, and they are leading a roster with five freshmen and four juniors.
On Dec. 1-3, Springtown and Western Hills met again at a Weatherford tournament, and Springtown prevailed again, this time 50-40.
The tournament offered “a lot of learning opportunities for these guys,” Purvis said.
NEW LOOK DISTRICT
Springtown’s chances of winning a district title might have improved this year with the loss of Argyle, the powerhouse team that moved up from District 7-4A. Argyle was undefeated as the district champion last year.
The Porcupines will continue to face tough teams in their district contests, which are scheduled to begin Jan. 13. Their conference foes include Castleberry, Decatur, Krum, Lake Worth and Bridgeport.
Purvis is working hard to prepare them for the district race.
“We’ve got pretty tough competition in pre-district this year,” Purvis said. “I scheduled it that way on purpose just knowing that we need to prepare for district. We’ve got a really tough district, and I want to be ready to compete and try to get a playoff spot this year – something we haven’t done in a while.”
The Pines haven’t qualified for the postseason in four years. Nine years have passed since the team won a playoff game.
Purvis likes the team he is putting on the court.
“These kids work tremendously hard,” he said. “They’ve got a lot to learn, but they are willing to do it. They are coachable, and that’s a great place to start.”
The Porcupines face a hard challenge next week when they take on the Class 5A Azle Hornets starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Hornet Gymnasium.
