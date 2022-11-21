A collision with a basketball opponent bloodied the nose of Springtown senior Ashlynn Dickey at a recent game.
Dickey wasn’t interested in resting on the bench. She stuffed cotton up a nostril and continued playing. One of just two seniors on the roster this season, Dickey is poised to become the team’s top sparkplug and playmaker.
“Ashlynn has stepped up and been a fantastic leader for us this year,” said head coach Kyle Sivadon. “I can’t say enough good things about her just keeping everybody together. Her leadership this year has helped out immensely.”
On Nov. 4, the Springtown Lady Pines opened their basketball season with a road game at Wichita Falls, where they lost in overtime. Four days later, they lost another road game at Arlington Seguin.
Then, on Nov. 11, they played their home opener against Parker-Tarrant Home School and won 58-24. The Warriors roster included several tall players, and the Porcupines struggled at times for rebounds but found the basket regularly on their end of the court.
Paige Winstead, a junior, said Springtown’s chemistry is improving with each game.
“We are playing good together, and it’s working out for us,” she said. “Everyone is friends. Everybody gets along. We have a fun time in the locker room and on the court.”
She wants the team to “go far” in district competition. Last year, as a sophomore, Winstead played on the team that finished in last place in District 7-4A.
The first-place team that year, Argyle, was 12-0 in district and 37-1 overall, losing its only game to Hardin-Jefferson in the state semifinals. This year, Argyle moved up to Class 5A, giving the Pines a break. Still, Springtown’s district includes talented teams including Decatur, Bridgeport, Castleberry, Lake Worth and Krum.
The best of them might be Decatur, Dickey’s alma mater. In the final game last season, Decatur defeated Springtown, 91-20.
“Last year, they beat us bad, but this year, we’re coming for them,” Dickey said with a laugh. “We are going to put some points on the board.”
Dickey grew up in Decatur. Last year, her family relocated to Springtown, and Dickey was new to the town, school and basketball team — and dealing with feeling homesick. Her talent earned her a starting position, and she focused on basketball.
This year, she is pivotal on the court and comfortable in her surroundings.
“I’m settled in pretty good,” she said. “It was different at first, but you get used to it.”
She considers herself a Springtown girl now and expects the Porcupines to perform well this season.
“If we keep having a positive attitude, then we are going to keep getting wins,” she said.
Sivadon eyes a team filled with potential. The roster includes talented freshmen, a hard-playing foreign exchange student and a couple of valuable move-ins, including Kelsey Beaman.
Last year, Beaman played on Weatherford Christian’s basketball team that won the TAPPS 2A state championship. More recently, she played on the Lady Porcupines volleyball team that reached the playoffs.
More than half of the names on this year’s basketball roster are new, although a handful are familiar, such as Haylee Sanborn, Makenzee Sessums and Allison Ford, who joined the team late last season after moving to town.
“We’ve got almost an entirely new team from what we had last year, but they play very well together,” Sivadon said. “I’m seeing a lot of good teamwork.”
Like Beaman, several players are fresh off volleyball season and transitioning to basketball.
“I’m super excited our volleyball team did so good,” Sivadon said. “They got to experience that success, and that success in volleyball bleeds over into basketball.”
Team goals include establishing a winning record and making the playoffs. The Lady Pines haven’t reached the basketball postseason since 2016.
“We still have a long way to go and a lot of things to fix, but I’m super excited about where we’re at,” Sivadon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.