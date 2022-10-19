Springtown’s cross country boys team raced their way to a district championship last week in Decatur.
Individual medalists were Cameron Gaston, who finished in fourth place; Wesley Payne, sixth place; and Peyton Weckar, eighth place. Xander Tice missed a medal by one spot, fishing in 11th place.
Personal records were set by Gaston, Weckar, Tice, Parker Bening and Hugo Martinez. The meet was held Oct. 14.
The Springtown girls came close to making the podium after finishing in fourth place — just nine points behind the third-place team.
Springtown girls who finished in the top 15 with personal records were Shayne Greenwood, 12th; Mackenzie Flaugher, 13th; and Aubrey Mueller, 14th. Other personal records were set by SHS team members Alyson Barco and London Smith.
“Both of our varsity teams ran well and executed our racing strategy the best we could (running in a pack),” said head coach Raul Guerrero. “Our girls just came up a little short. The team we were fighting for the final podium spot had their top three girls finish first through third.”
The Springtown boys will compete in the regional meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock
