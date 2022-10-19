Cross-country boys team wins district title

The Springtown High School boys team won the cross-country district championship.

 Courtesy Photo

Springtown’s cross country boys team raced their way to a district championship last week in Decatur.

Individual medalists were Cameron Gaston, who finished in fourth place; Wesley Payne, sixth place; and Peyton Weckar, eighth place. Xander Tice missed a medal by one spot, fishing in 11th place.

[email protected]