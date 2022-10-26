Springtown cross-country boys team

The Springtown boys cross-country team competed at regionals, and Wesley Payne qualified to race at the state finals.

 Courtesy Photo

Springtown cross-country runner Wesley Payne has qualified to race at the state finals on Nov. 4-5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

On Oct. 22, Payne and the Porcupine boys cross-country team competed at the regional meet in Lubbock. Payne was the only Springtown runner to qualify for state after shaving three seconds off his personal record.

