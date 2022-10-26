Springtown cross-country runner Wesley Payne has qualified to race at the state finals on Nov. 4-5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
On Oct. 22, Payne and the Porcupine boys cross-country team competed at the regional meet in Lubbock. Payne was the only Springtown runner to qualify for state after shaving three seconds off his personal record.
Other runners who set personal records at regionals were Hugo Martinez, Peyton Weckar and Parker Bening.
The girls cross-country team didn’t qualify for regionals, so the season is over for everyone except for Payne.
To qualify for state, a runner must be a member of one of the top 4 teams at regionals or finish among the remaining top 10 racers. Payne was the eighth finisher among those individual racers.
“We had a really great season on the boys side,” said head coach Raul Guerrero. “We were district champions and finished in the top 10 as a team at regionals. We also had four runners set personal records at the regional meet, which is a tough course to do that on.”
