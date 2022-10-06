The Springtown Porcupines are on bye this week after battling for six tough games on consecutive Friday nights dating back to late August.
The bye week is “nice,” said head coach Brian Hulett, but “at the same time, you don’t really want one because you like to get to play games.”
The team will spend time this week “getting ourselves better,” he said.
The Pines won’t suit up for another game until Oct. 14, when they take on the Mineral Wells Rams at home.
On Sept. 30, Springtown played in front of a large hometown crowd against the Connally Cadets, one of the top teams in District 11-4A. The Porcupines had lost to Glen Rose 28-14 the previous week on the road and were eager to climb back into the win column.
Adding enthusiasm to the evening were every one of the Springtown Lions Club football teams and cheer squads.
Before the Porcupines entered the stadium, hundreds of kids were allowed onfield to test out the artificial turf, give high-fives to the players and run with them through the smoke-filled tunnel as the marching band played and the crowd cheered.
Also on hand was the eighth grade marching band, sitting in with the Sound of Springtown, infusing more youth and energy into the event.
JACK CLARK FIVE
Hulett and the Springtown Porcupines prefer to wait until just before game time to arrive at the stadium on their bus and run through lines of fans eager to give high fives.
This grand entrance at home games has become a tradition. When the Springtown Lions Clubs teams and cheerleaders are added to the mix, the event becomes a joyous spectacle. Jack Clark, a second grader who plays football for the Lions Club version of the Porcupines, was thrilled to hang out with teammates and friends on the high school field and take close-up ganders at the older players.
“I cheer for the Porcupines,” Clark said. “I just like doing this.”
After the big boys entered the field and greeted the kids, they all ran together through the inflated POJO tunnel. Afterward, the kids returned to the stands to settle in for the game.
“I’m glad I’m here to watch the Porcupines play,” Clark said.
He was there with his older brother, Cody, a fourth grader, and parents Jason and Amy Clark.
Jason and Amy stood outside a cyclone fence near the field, watching their kids mingle with the other kids on the artificial turf.
“It’s important not only for my sons to learn a sport and have that social interaction with kids and the community and things like that, but if they are going to do it, I want them to do it all the way,” Jason Clark said. “Any kind of event like this, I encourage their participation so they will feel like they are a part of it.”
His kids didn’t take much convincing. They love attending games and watching older players perform.
“They’ve been looking forward to this all day long,” Jason said. “The tunnel they get to run out of and the different effects with the smoke, they see it on TV all the time on the collegiate level and NFL, and they are really excited to come out here and be a part of this.”
Running through the tunnel is especially exciting for them, said Amy Clark.
“They think that’s just the coolest thing,” she said.
TOUGH GAME
Last season, the Springtown Porcupines went far in the playoffs. This year’s team could go just as far, although the roster is less experienced and having more difficulty finding the win column early in the season.
Against Connally, the Cadets received the opening kickoff, scored first and added a two-point conversion. Then, the Cadets forced Springtown’s offense to punt, took possession of the ball again, scored another TD, added another two-point conversion and went ahead 16-0 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half.
By halftime, Connally had built a 38-6 lead, and the Porcupines couldn’t catch up despite scoring 21 points in the second half.
“Connally is a really talented team that played faster than we did,” Hulett said. “We have to understand that we have to play fast and make plays. Until we do, it’s going to be hard on us.”
Final score: Connally 45, Springtown 27.
