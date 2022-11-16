Springtown football season ends in Snyder

The Springtown Porcupines saw their football season end, losing their bi-district playoff game Nov. 11.
The Springtown Porcupines saw their football season end, losing their bi-district playoff game Nov. 11.
But the loss doesn’t mean the season wasn’t a success.
The Porcupines began the season much younger and less experienced than previous teams that had gone deep into the playoffs in recent years. Head coach Brian Hulett was proud of the way this year’s team practiced and played with intensity.
“We had a group of great kids who went to work every single day and did their very best without complaint and with maximum effort,” he said. “We have never had a more enjoyable group to work with than this year’s crew.”
The Porcupines displayed passion at every game, including the final loss to Canyon Randall, 31-7, in the bi-district clash in Snyder. The game remained close in the first half, with Randall leading just 10-7 at halftime.
“Despite what the score says, we played relatively well,” Hulett said. “In the end, we just couldn’t quite make enough plays.”
Randall returned to the field in the second half and scored 21 unanswered points.
After the game, Hulett told his players that they had proved themselves this season, not only in football but in life. Springtown finished 3-8.
“To everyone who isn’t in the locker room with us, the scores and our wins and losses are about the only measuring stick they have to go by,” the coach said. “But what we get to see and know is that despite the wins not being what we wanted, they showed up every day with a great attitude and did their best. This will take them way farther in life than any win on a football field can.”
He thanked his senior players for “everything they did for our school.”
As for the future, Hulett anticipates much work ahead to prepare his team to return to the playoffs next year.
“We have a long way to go to get back to where we were, where we want to be,” Hulett said. “We have some kids returning, but that doesn’t mean we will be any better. The kids have to make a choice to get better, and that’s a long, day-to-day process.”
