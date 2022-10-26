On Friday, the Springtown Porcupines will have an opportunity to strengthen their position heading toward the playoffs.
Currently, the Pines (1-1 in district competition) are holding down third place in District 4-4A standings behind first-place Decatur and second-place Wichita Falls.
On Oct. 21, Springtown missed a chance at knocking off the district leader. Decatur defeated the Porcupines 47-6 to remain undefeated at 3-0.
The game wasn’t as lopsided as the score indicated. Tied 6-6 with three minutes remaining in the first half, Springtown’s defense dug in to stop Decatur from scoring before the half ended. Instead, the Eagles scored twice. Then, they received the ball to begin the second half and scored again.
The Porcupines didn’t recover.
“All of our kids are playing well at times but not for long enough periods as a whole,” the coach said. “Yair Hernandez, Drake Doggett, Darren Sweely and Hudson Hulett all played at a pretty good level the whole game.”
Springtown is a game ahead of Burkburnett and Mineral Wells in the standings. Beating Burkburnett with one district game remaining would lock down a third-seed playoff spot.
Beating the Bulldogs won’t be easy despite the team’s 0-2 district record. Overall, Burkburnett is 5-3 and has beaten three solid teams this season in Iowa Park, Vernon and Alvarado. In the Alvarado game, played on Sept. 30, Burkburnett won 45-43 after three overtimes.
How does Hulett feel about his team facing the Bulldogs this Friday?
“Same as I have felt for every one,” he said. “Will we be able to put together a four-quarter quality performance? Our kids are awesome daily in practice in both attitude and effort. We have to do it when the coaches are on the sidelines and the lights are on.”
The contest is the final home game of the regular season, and Hulett encouraged fans to “come and watch these guys one last time and reward them for all of the time, work and sweat they have put in.”
