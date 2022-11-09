Springtown football to head west for bi-district clash

Being the fourth seed doesn’t make the playoffs easy. Fourth seeds face the top seed in another district in the first round.
Nothing has come easily for the Springtown Porcupines this season, so why should the playoffs?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year print and online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
Springtown-Epigraph News Senior (60 and up) rate print and online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year in print and online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Springtown-Epigraph ONLINE ONLY for 1 year
Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 1:59 pm
Being the fourth seed doesn’t make the playoffs easy. Fourth seeds face the top seed in another district in the first round.
Nothing has come easily for the Springtown Porcupines this season, so why should the playoffs?
The young team ventured into a new conference with fierce competition and ended the regular season at 1-3 in district and 3-7 overall. That record got them into the playoffs, where anything can happen, but what usually happens is the best team wins.
Head coach Brian Hulett said the Porcupines are like everyone else at the beginning of the postseason - 0-0.
“We are excited, and our kids have been working really hard to prepare,” he said.
The team started the season with many young players lacking varsity experience. Many of those players are still learning, but “our guys are getting better every day, and that’s all we can ask for,” he said.
Springtown is on a three-game losing streak heading into the playoffs but plans to be the better team at 6 p.m. Friday when they travel to Tiger Stadium in Snyder to take on the Canyon Randall Raiders for the bi-district title. All tickets are $5 and cash only at the gate.
Randall is a tough team that was on a three-game win streak until the final game of the season, which they lost to Hereford, a 1-9 team. Maybe that’s the Randall that will show up in Snyder for the Springtown game, but don’t count on it. The Raiders and Porcupines will go to war, with the winner moving on to the next round, and the loser going home for good.
Hulett and his warriors aren’t ready to go home.
“We have to find a way to put four complete quarters together,” he said. “We have shown that we have the ability to play with anyone, but we haven’t done it for a full 48 minutes. We have to do that. And it would be nice to catch a break or two for once instead of it going against us.”
Sport Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.