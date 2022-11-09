Springtown football to head west for bi-district clash

Drake Doggett and the Springtown Porcupines will travel to Snyder to take on the Randall Raiders for a bi-district championship.

 Jeff Prince

Being the fourth seed doesn’t make the playoffs easy. Fourth seeds face the top seed in another district in the first round.

Nothing has come easily for the Springtown Porcupines this season, so why should the playoffs?

