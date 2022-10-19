Running the first play all the way into the end zone for a touchdown is a good way to start a game.
It’s even better when the game is the district opener in front of a home crowd packed into Porcupine Stadium on the night when two former star athletes were being inducted into the Athletic Wall of Honor.
Speck “Tabulous” Behle took a pass 70 yards to give Springtown a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the first quarter.
The Porcupines defense did what they’ve done well this season – make the opposing offense work hard for every yard. The Rams offense drove to the red zone on its first possession but couldn’t make crucial yardage on third-and five from the 14 and had to settle for a 31-yard field goal.
Afterward, the Rams kicked off, and another spectacular run unfolded. Springtown freshman Robert Lewis bolted all the way to the Rams’ 22-yard line. A few plays later, junior Nathan Johnson ran the ball into the end zone to give Springtown a 14-3 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Porcupines would score 14 points in each of the game’s four quarters for a whopping 56, more than double what the Rams were able to put on the board.
Final score: Springtown 56, Mineral Wells 22.
Springtown quarterback Hudson Hulett played a sterling game, tossing five touchdown passes and no interceptions with a QB rating of 149.3. He ran for 80 yards and a TD.
Johnson rushed for 83 yards and a score, and Drake Doggett scored a TD had 44 yards rushing.
The offensive player who nabbed most of the spotlight, however, was Behle. The speedy wide receiver caught six passes — five of them for TDs, and one stretching 70 yards. He tallied 200 total receiving yards.
On defense, Darren Sweeley and Cameron Mashburn were the top tacklers with 10 apiece, while Lewis and Hayden Nichols were close behind with eight apiece. Mashburn sacked the Rams’ quarterback twice, and Ridge Westendorf added another tackle for loss.
Springtown hits the road for its second district game, a 7 p.m. Friday battle at Decatur, a team that is 2-0 and sitting atop District 4-4A.
The Porcupines could be sitting alone in first place by knocking off the Eagles.
Two new members were added to Springtown’s Wall of Honor prior to the game.
Carol Ann Carlisle and Clint Hampton walked to midfield with their families and received plaques and applause for their many contributions to the school and community. They are the 2022 inductees into the Springtown Wall of Honor.
“It’s quite an honor,” Hampton said.
Hampton, who graduated in 1991, is the son of Terry Hampton, who graduated from Springtown High School in 1967 and was the first person inducted into the Wall of Honor after it was created in 2010.
The Hamptons are the first father-son duo on the Wall.
“I’m proud that he made it up there with me,” Terry Hampton said, his eyes turning misty.
