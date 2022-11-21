The 3-8 season record was less than expected and being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round smarted, but the Springtown Porcupines left everything on the field at every game during the 2022 football season.
That’s hardnosed football, and it’s something to relish.
Head coach Brian Hulett wants to win as badly as anyone, but looks beyond the record. He sees a team filled with hardworking young men who never took shortcuts or shirked responsibilities.
“They showed up every day with a great attitude and did their best,” he said.
A great attitude “will take them way farther in life than any win on a football field,” he said.
The season began in late August with a 41-7 loss at Alvarado. The next week, the Porcupines won their home opener 37-13 over Graham. Then, they lost to Wichita Falls Hirschi before rebounding to win against Creekview to even its record at 2-2, with two nonconference games remaining.
Springtown dropped both games and was 2-4 heading into the district portion of its schedule.
The Porcupines won their district opener over Mineral Wells in convincing fashion, 56-22, giving hope that they had reclaimed their magic touch. The next three games, however, ended in losses.
The Porcupines made the playoffs as the final seed and was pitted against tough district champ Canyon Randall. Springtown kept the game close and trailed by just three points at halftime before faltering in the second half in a 31-7 loss.
Many of Springtown’s best players are underclassmen and should return stronger and more experienced next season. Quarterback Hudson Hulett, running back Nathan Johnson, cornerback Drake Doggett, tight ends Kelby Castro and Brady McDonald, wideouts Brayden Fox and Daishune Elam, linebackers Yair Hernandez and Cameron Mashburn, and linemen Dallin Fabrizius, Ridge Westendorf, Cambryn Holbrooks and Zane Sudduth are some of the players expected to return for their senior seasons.
This year’s sophomores who made an impact and should better than ever include Braydon Butler, Hayden Nichols, Dylan Crutchfield, Darren Sweely, Landon Downes, Carson Ashley, James Snyder, Breyden Kearby and Bryce Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.