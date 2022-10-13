The Springtown Porcupines are coming off an open week and look forward to returning to the field on Friday for their district 4-4A, Division I football opener.
The Pines are 2-4 after six non-district games. Last year at this time, Springtown was 4-2 and well on its way to establishing itself as a postseason threat. This year’s team is younger and less experienced than last season, but the players have improved and prepared themselves for battle during the previous weeks.
Next, they head into the district portion of their schedule. Springtown will play its four district rivals over the next four weeks to determine which teams make the playoffs.
First up is Mineral Wells at home.
The Rams started their season with three straight wins, which came against Castleberry, Western Hills and Benbrook. Then, they lost four consecutive contests to Sanger, Graham, Gatesville and Wichita Falls.
Which version of the Rams will show up at Porcupine Stadium on Friday? Go to the game to find out.
Springtown (2-4) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Mineral Wells (3-4).
