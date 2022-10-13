Football players Brady McDonald and DaltonSparks

From left, Brady McDonald, Dalton Sparks and the Springtown Porcupines will face Mineral Wells in the football district opener at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

 Jeff Prince

The Springtown Porcupines are coming off an open week and look forward to returning to the field on Friday for their district 4-4A, Division I football opener.

The Pines are 2-4 after six non-district games. Last year at this time, Springtown was 4-2 and well on its way to establishing itself as a postseason threat. This year’s team is younger and less experienced than last season, but the players have improved and prepared themselves for battle during the previous weeks.

