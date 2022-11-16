Springtown Lions Club asks hometown hero to toss first pitch

Baseball wasn’t Matthew Carroll’s best sport while growing up in Springtown.
He played baseball with the Springtown Lions Club but dropped the sport in high school to focus on his favorite pastime — football.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year print and online for Parker, Tarrant And Wise County
Springtown-Epigraph News Senior (60 and up) rate print and online in Parker, Tarrant, Wise county.
Springtown-Epigraph News 1 year in print and online OUT OF SERVICE COUNTIES
Springtown-Epigraph ONLINE ONLY for 1 year
Baseball wasn’t Matthew Carroll’s best sport while growing up in Springtown.
He played baseball with the Springtown Lions Club but dropped the sport in high school to focus on his favorite pastime — football.
Nowadays, Carroll remains built like a football jock or an Army sergeant.
Or, in his case, both.
After graduating from Springtown High School in 2003, Carroll served in the Army, reaching the rank of sergeant before retiring.
Twenty years had passed since Carroll handled a baseball, but he accepted an invitation from Lions Club baseball commissioner Cody Bryant to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Nov. 12-13 Veterans Day baseball-softball tournament. A portion of the proceeds helped support veterans.
At 9 a.m. on Nov. 12, Carroll stood on the mound on a chilly, windy day and waited for his signal to throw the baseball to fellow veteran Logan Tidwell, a retired Army staff sergeant who was crouched behind home plate. Carroll hadn’t warmed up much prior to the pitch and wondered how his arm would respond.
“It’s a lot different — a lot of clicks and pops in that shoulder,” he said with a laugh.
He volunteered to throw the pitch because he appreciates the attention given to his comrades on Veterans Day.
“Everybody comes out to recognize us for everything that we’ve done, which is nice,” he said. “It’s a small town, and everybody supports everybody out here.”
Sport Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.