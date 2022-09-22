Band: Heather Bailey and Caleb Morris

From left, Heather Bailey and Caleb Morris play marimba and vibraphone, respectively, at the homecoming football game.

 Jeff Prince

The homecoming game – or any football game at Porcupine Stadium – wouldn’t be the same without the Sound of Springtown marching band providing a musical spectacle.

And the music wouldn’t sound the same without Caleb Morris, Heather Bailey and other drum line members pounding away on their large and heavy instruments.

