The homecoming game – or any football game at Porcupine Stadium – wouldn’t be the same without the Sound of Springtown marching band providing a musical spectacle.
And the music wouldn’t sound the same without Caleb Morris, Heather Bailey and other drum line members pounding away on their large and heavy instruments.
Morris plays the vibraphone, a percussion instrument similar to a piano but with tuned metal bars for keys. A vibraphonist strikes the bars with rubber mallets.
“I love the vibraphone,” he said. “It’s one of the most beautiful instruments in band. You get some pretty elegant sounds out of it. They’re like magical sounds. It just sounds great.”
Morris is in his third year as a band member. He started on vibraphone, switched to another instrument for a year, then returned to playing vibraphone this year.
“I realized the vibraphone was a significant instrument,” Morris said.
Bailey is positioned just in front of Morris in the percussion section’s front ensemble. She plays marimba, which resembles a vibraphone but is made with tuned wooden bars rather than metal and doesn’t include a sustain pedal.
She has played marimba for two years. Striking the wooden bars with mallets isn’t easy, but she appreciates the challenge.
“There is absolutely no rebound, so I have to use a lot of wrist,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.”
She isn’t afraid of hard work.
“It makes me focus on something,” she said.
And she enjoys spending time at practice and at performances.
“I love band,” she said. “It’s kind of like a family.”
