The Sound of Springtown made top scores in all categories at the regional contest on Oct. 15, which means the marching band will advance to the area competition on Oct. 29.

The area contest had been held at Pflugerville in recent years but will be held in Liberty Hill this year.

Band, Kylie Ware, clarinet

Kylie Wear wields her clarinet proudly after Springtown finished its performance at regionals.

