The Sound of Springtown made top scores in all categories at the regional contest on Oct. 15, which means the marching band will advance to the area competition on Oct. 29.
The area contest had been held at Pflugerville in recent years but will be held in Liberty Hill this year.
“It will be a new place we haven’t been to, but that’s fine,” said Springtown band director Scot McPhetrige. “We’ve got a good group.”
The band received an influx of fresh faces this season.
“We have a big freshman class, and they’ve been working really hard,” McPhetrige said. “All of the upper classmen, of course, have been working hard, and the freshmen have jumped right in with them. We ought to have a good showing.”
The regional contest was held at Porcupine Stadium a week after Springtown had hosted a marching showcase with 20 bands. McPhetrige thanked the directors, students, band backers and community volunteers who contributed their time to making the two events run smoothly.
After the Sound of Springtown finished its performance at regional, the band loaded up its gear and exited the field as quickly as possible to make way for the next band. Kylie Wear, who plays clarinet, expressed confidence that the band would qualify to move forward to the next contest.
“We did pretty good today,” she said. “Overall, we’ve been practicing really hard for the past couple months, so I think we’ll make it to area.”
Wear, a senior, wants the band to go as far as possible in her final year of wearing the orange and black.
“This is my last year,” she said. “I just want to thank everyone for helping me through my four years. I’m happy.”
She wants to continue participating in marching band in college and has set her sights on Baylor.
The Area D-4A area marching band contest is Oct. 29-31 at Liberty Hill High School’s Panther Stadium.
