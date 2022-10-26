The hair gods weren’t overly kind to Josh Lindsey, who describes his natural coif as “jacked up” and growing “every which way.”
“My hair is not the prettiest of hair,” said the Springtown resident, acknowledging an abundance of cowlicks and a ginger-brownish hue.
He wore a mullet – close-cropped hair on top and sides and long in back – when he was a kid. After he turned 30 a few years ago, Lindsey began sprouting out his mullet again.
“If you’ve grown up in the country lifestyle, it’s a kind of a popular haircut,” he said.
In 2001, the David Spade movie “Joe Dirt” celebrated the titular character’s mullet as an emblem of pride among rural dwellers, but the hairdo had been part of pop culture previously. One of the most famous mullets belonged to David Bowie, whose orange ’do was a vital part of his Ziggy Stardust persona in the early 1970s. Other rockers such as Paul and Linda McCartney and Joan Jett sported similar hairdos.
By the 1980s, the country crowd, led by Billy Ray Cyrus, adopted the cut. Alan Jackson and Blake Shelton were among the other famous mullet-topped crooners.
By the 2000s, the trend had pretty much died out even among the country music crowd until a new batch of hirsute singers led by Morgan Wallen began bringing back the hairstyle a few years ago.
“The whole ‘80s thing is back in style,” Lindsey said.
By 2022, four years of wearing a mullet had given Lindsey a trademark of sorts, and a friend sent him a link this summer about the USA Mullet Championships.
Two years ago, an entrepreneur in Michigan created the championships as a promotional tool for his menswear store and received coverage on ESPN2. This year, semi-final championships were held nationwide with contests in five cities, including Lewisville.
On Sept. 23, Lindsey won the Lewisville contest, which put him among the top 25 mullets in the United States and allowed him to compete in the finals. The voting was held online in early October. Lindsey, who rarely dabbles in social media, didn’t have the online support needed to push him to the top of the heap to win the national title.
Still, he earned $500 and a pair of sunglasses as a finalist.
Lindsey, a facilities maintenance worker, shared credit with wife Lauren Lindsey and hair stylist Nikki Farrell of Salon 76082 in Springtown.
“I think I’m going to keep it this way,” Josh Lindsey said of his prize-winning mullet. “I kind of like it. My wife actually likes it. I’m kind of surprised she does.”
Farrell consulted with Lauren Lindsey during the making of her hubby’s mullet.
“He is in the professional world and can’t be too messy looking, so we had to figure out how to tame (the mullet) and keep it nice and professional looking but at the same time how he envisioned it,” Farrell said. “He walks me through what he likes. I give him suggestions. We collaborated over the last six months and got him in a winning position.”
She described the mullet as two haircuts merged into one. The key to a great mullet is making the close-cropped sides and top blend with the long hair in back.
“We gave him layers to add more dimension to it,” she said.
Lindsey entered the contest “for fun” and is considering making another run at the title in 2023. The champ earns $2,500, five times more than Lindsey earned as a finalist.
So, what did Lindsey do with his $500 prize money?
Cowboy boots.
“I’d been wanting some new boots,” he said. “Once I got $500, I said, ‘Hey, I’ll buy me some new boots, finally.’”
