Few athletic squads have stayed busier than the Springtown cheer team in the past three years.
During that time, the squad has cheered week in and week out for the Porcupine football teams that went deep into the playoffs, along with volleyball, basketball and other programs.
“When everybody goes to playoffs, we follow and cheer,” said Chrissy Mayo, cheer director.
Springtown cheer has not only fulfilled its roles at sporting events but spent additional time preparing for state and national cheerleading competitions. In January 2022, Springtown cheerleaders finished in the top 20 among high schools competing at the state contest. Later that month, they traveled to Florida for the national championship and placed in the top 20.
Previously, the team had competed at state in 2020 and 2021 and at the national contest in 2020.
This year, however, Springtown cheer is taking a break from contests.
“We have been going pretty hard the last three years through everything and deep into playoffs and competing twice at nationals and all three years at state, so this might be our off year to take a rest and come back strong next year,” Mayo said.
She consulted with her team to gauge their opinions before making the call.
“It was a decision that was made by everyone,” she said. “If it was going to be any year, it would definitely be this year.”
Cheer captain Madison Meeks and co-captain Amie White helped lead discussions and described the decision as difficult but the right thing to do.
“It was definitely a decision that we had to think about for a while and really talk to the team about and see who was interested,” White said. “We’ve had an amazing run with competitive cheer at Springtown recently.”
White, a senior, is in her fourth year of cheerleading and described her previous trips to state and national contests as amazing.
“It was great for everybody on the team, but it also took a lot of hard work, multiple practices and hours every weekend to get to that point,” she said.
Many cheerleaders stay busy in other areas, including participating on sports teams or playing an instrument in the band.
“We have girls who do tons of stuff with their families and other extracurriculars in school, so it was really just a thing of interest and who wanted to go for that state year,” White said.
Preparing for contests requires hours of additional practice. The juniors and seniors on the squad have already made trips to state and national contests and didn’t mind missing a year. The freshmen and sophomores will have opportunities to go in future years.
So, 2022 seemed like an appropriate time for a respite.
“It was definitely a lot of hard work and time that went into (preparing for contests) and coach pushing us constantly and us trying to get the team together and engaged,” White said. “A lot of us have too much going on right now to where we’ve … kind of decided it would be best to take a break this year. We consulted the other grades as well, not just the seniors.”
The team includes plenty of freshmen on the squad. They can look forward to trips in the future. Cheerleader tryouts are held in March.
“I’ve got a lot of new freshmen this year who have not done (contests) before,” Mayo said. “Hopefully next year, I’ll get a lot more freshmen coming in, and we will have two groups to start something new that they’ve not done yet.”
Until then, the cheerleaders will stay busy doing what they do best – supporting other sports teams.
“We obviously will cheer at the (football) playoff games,” she said. “When volleyball goes to playoffs, we will go with them.”
They plan to spend time in the offseason practicing routines and stunts for the 2024 contest season and holding fundraisers to help pay for the trips.
“We are going to try to start earlier on that next year and get that kicked off sooner,” Mayo said. “This year, we just needed that break to come back stronger for the next year.”
