A dozen members of the Springtown Showstoppers were polishing a dance routine, and Regan Burdick offered constructive criticism.
“Make sure you are in line,” Burdick told them, noting how some of their dance lines were jagged rather than straight.
“Yes, ma’am!” the girls respond.
Burdick isn’t the director. She’s a teenager like the rest of them, doing her best at dance practice. The other dancers call her “ma’am” because Burdick is captain of the team, a position she strove to achieve for years.
“It’s definitely a lot of work, but it’s a great payoff to put that much effort into it and see my team grow,” she said.
She likes seeing the Showstoppers master a routine because, she said, she “helped them get there and cleaned that routine, so it’s a really prideful experience, seeing what I can do for these girls.”
Last year, Burdick was a junior serving as co-captain and saying “yes, ma’am,” to Bijou Cates, the former captain who graduated in May.
This year, Burdick owns the top position, and junior Kate Mitchell is her co-captain.
Mitchell, in turn, is hoping to be named captain next season.
Being a Showstopper isn’t easy. The team practices several times a week and performs at football games, pep rallies and other events. Adding the responsibility of being captain or co-captain adds more pressure. Mitchell and Burdick bear it all and more. They are not only dance leaders, as they reached the top of their respective classes in grade point average at the time of this writing.
“It’s a lot,” Mitchell said. “Being co-captain, you have a lot of practices, and you’re expected to know the routines better than the rest of the team – aside from Regan – because you are leadership. They are supposed to able to look up to you. So, I’m practicing on my own outside of practice, and then I’m also a head drum major, so you add on all the band practices. And then, there are also dual-credit classes. It’s just a lot.”
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
The practice being overseen by Burdick was held at Goshen Elementary School, where the team works on its routines after school.
At the back of the class, several girls watched and practiced their dance moves while remaining separated from the other girls. They were part of the Showstoppers team but had been barred from participating after failing to make the weekly cut.
Each week, Showstoppers director Jammie Horton makes the girls audition to prove they have learned their dance steps and routines for that week. If they can’t do their routines, they are cut for that week and must audition again the following week.
While Burdick was leading the class, Horton watched and made mental notes. Afterward, she addressed the group and shared her concerns about how some girls were struggling with their routines. Horton gave hope to the handful of girls watching from the back of the class.
“You four girls in the back - be ready,” Horton said firmly. “You might be replacing somebody. I’m serious.”
Tough love is part of Horton’s process. Her devotion to the Showstoppers is evident, and Horton takes pride in how hard they work.
“They are amazing,” she said. “They’re a bunch of very intelligent young ladies, and they’re ready to work and get better.”
She doesn’t give up on the girls in the back who have been cut for a week. She makes sure they know that they can perform with the team again once they learn their steps. The Showstoppers learn complicated routines and typically perform them twice – once at a home game and once at an away game. Then, they learn a new routine.
“It’s for whoever’s prepared,” Horton said. “When we have tryouts, if they’re not quite where they need to be, then they have to work a little harder. Most routines we do twice, so they’ll have an opportunity to re-try out and perform the routine with them the next time.”
When girls are cut, “they are disappointed, but it keeps them on their toes,” she said.
Making the team at the first of the year doesn’t mean girls can relax and take it easy. The new routines keep coming.
“They know they have to keep working,” Horton said. “If they don’t continue to improve their technique and their skills, then unfortunately, they may not make routines.”
The weekly auditions set them up for success at competitions later in the year.
“By competition time, they’ve got that trick that they couldn’t do, and all of a sudden, they’re on the floor and competing with us because they’ve improved so much,” Horton said.
MINI DANCERS
On game days, fans at Porcupine Stadium might notice a group of younger girls dancing with the Showstoppers.
Those are the Mini Showstoppers, youngsters selected each year to learn routines similar to the older girls and perform with the group during home games.
“It’s really a good group,” Horton said. “They work hard. They are very dependable.”
Each Mini pays $400 to participate for the first year and pays a reduced amount each year afterward. The money goes to the Showstoppers for costumes and other expenses.
Horton keeps a waiting list of girls eager to join the team that is limited to 10 members. She founded the Minis several years ago so that her granddaughters could be involved in dance, and “it’s just grown to be a real pleasure,” she said. “All the little girls are wonderful.”
Remington Osborn, 9, is in her fifth year with the Minis, making her its most tenured member.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I like to dance. My mom thought it would be fun for me, and I started liking it.”
Nerves and thrills come alive each time she steps onto the field at Friday night football games.
“I get kind of nervous because everybody’s watching me and everybody else, but honestly, it’s just really fun,” she said.
HEAVY IS THE HEAD
Being captain of the Showstoppers carries with it a sense of responsibility and a willingness to take charge.
Burdick doesn’t shrink from the role. At practice, she stands in front of her contemporaries and shows and tells them what they need to do. They comply.
Mutual respect is key, Burdick said.
“It can be difficult sometimes establishing respect, but if I respect them, then they’ll have respect for me,” Burdick said after practice. “It’s about being kind to each other. It obviously gets hard sometimes when you’re already friends with all of them and know them, and you’ve been in their place before.”
She refers to Mitchell as her “right-hand woman” who fills in when Burdick is busy and offers second opinions on routines.
Being on the team for the past few years has kept her busy, but Burdick wouldn’t change a thing.
“The experiences I have here as captain are definitely going to help me out in the real world,” she said. “I’ve had to balance a lot obviously with schoolwork and being captain, so I’ve already got that, and then just learning how to deal with people, how to diffuse problems or solve problems.”
