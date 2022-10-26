The Lady Porcupines have played dominant volleyball this season and are heading into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in District 8-4A behind Decatur.
Ah. Decatur.
The Porcupines had a chance to defeat the Lady Eagles when the two teams met on Oct. 21. Springtown was riding high after sweeping four teams in consecutive games between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18. All four of those teams were district rivals, and the Porcupines had locked down second place when they traveled to face the undefeated Eagles.
Springtown lost the first match, won the second, and lost the third. With the game on the line, Springtown fought hard but fell 25-23.
Brinklee Dauenhauer led the team in kills and digs. Kylie Druxman contributed 35 assists. Stoli Cox slammed 14 kill shots and made 13 digs. Sterlyn Smith contributed 14 digs.
The loss stung but didn’t derail.
On Oct. 25, Springtown returned to the court to sweep Castleberry 25-10, 25-11, 25-17.
SENIOR NIGHT FUN
The Castleberry game was the regular season finale, and Springtown celebrated Senior Night for the team’s three upperclassmen – Kelsey Beaman, Brinklee Dauenhauer and Kylie Druxman.
An arched bouquet of orange, black and white balloons was placed on the hardwood court, and each player walked through the bouquet with her family by her side.
Druxman was first, and her entourage included parents Cassandra and Chad Tedder. (Also in the mix was sister Railey Druxman, who graduated from Springtown last year and is playing volleyball at Park University Gilbert.)
Kylie Druxman, who wants to be child and family social worker, plans to attend college in the fall but hasn’t decided which one yet. She will miss her volleyball teammates most, she said.
“You girls have been the best support system,” she said. “I can talk to you about anything. I love you all and will miss y’all so much.”
The school record for season assists belongs to Druxman now, who shattered the old record of 969 and continues to add to her total that has topped 1,000 for the season with games remaining still.
Druxman thanked her parents for driving her practice so many early mornings.
“You have definitely been my rock through all of high school and before,” she said. “I wouldn’t have made it through without the two of you. I am extremely thankful for what you have done for me from volleyball to my every day life. I love y’all.”
Next to walk on to the court was Dauenhauer, accompanied by parents Chantal and Ricky Dauenhauer.
The kill-shot queen for Springtown plans to continue playing volleyball at Southern Arkansas University and major in accounting. Dauenhauer thanked her folks for “supporting me in every decision I’ve made, cheering me on and pushing me to be the best I can be. Thank you for taking me to all my late night volleyball practices and weekend and out-of-state tournaments. Without y’all, I would not be the person or player I am today.”
Dauenhauer crushed the school career record in digs and also owns the career record in aces with 190 and counting.
Next to receive a warm applause from the large crowd was Beaman accompanied by parents Jessica and Bodie Beaman.
Kelsey Beaman, who also plays basketball, is undecided on which college to attend but plans to earn a degree in nursing.
She thanked her parents for their love and support.
“As I’ve gotten older, you’ve always been there to offer encouragement, advice and good wishes. It has helped mold me into the athlete and student I am today. Thank you for always being a positive force in my life and teaching me that having a good attitude is crucial for success.”
She told her mom, “Your love and tender heart have shaped my leadership skills for the better. Thank you for always encouraging me even when I was upset after making an error.”
For her dad, she said, “thank you for always restoring my confidence and letting me know that you believe in me.”
She concluded by thanking them both for “all of the sacrifices you have made, the money you have spent, the time you have given up and the hugs you have given me after games.”
Coach Leighann Strickland congratulated the girls for their outstanding high school careers.
“You have worked so hard for everything you have achieved,” she told them. “Remember the good times we shared, the successes we have had, and the friendships made along the way. Whatever it is you choose to do, I hope that you have learned to push when it may seem impossible, fight for things that are most important to you, and always – always – make good choices.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.