Kelsey Beaman, Brinklee Dauenhauer, Kylie Druxman

The team’s three seniors - Kelsey Beaman, Brinklee Dauenhauer and Kylie Druxman – smile on Senior Night.

 Jeff Prince

The Lady Porcupines have played dominant volleyball this season and are heading into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in District 8-4A behind Decatur.

Ah. Decatur.

[email protected]