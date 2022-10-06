The Springtown Lady Porcupines have been slamming, acing, digging and killing shots on the volleyball court recently, improving their record to 21-13 overall and 3-0 in district competition heading into this week’s contests.
On Sept. 27, the Pines played Bridgeport at home and swept the Bulls 3-0.
Three days later, Springtown traveled to Lake Worth and swept the Bullfrogs 3-0.
“We’ve progressed so much and are just getting better and better,” team captain Brinklee Dauenhauer. “I really think we can get first in district.”
Against Lake Worth, Dauenhauer led the team in kills and digs. She received plenty of help with digs from Sterlyn Smith (16), Kylie Druxman (15) and Brooklyn Quintanilla (12). Druxman led the team with 27 assists.
After the Bridgeport game, many of the Lady Pines, including co-captains Aubree Adams, Dauenhauer, Druxman and Smith, helped pick up chairs and trash after the game. They do it to “get ready for the practice in the morning,” Druxman said. “We lead by example.”
The Lady Porcupines are jelling together well as a team, Smith said.
“This year is going really well for the team and for me personally,” she said. “This is the first year that I really stepped out of my comfort zone and really talked on the court. We get along really well.”
Next up, Springtown volleyball will play at 5 p.m. Friday at Castleberry in Fort Worth.
