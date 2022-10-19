Brinklee Dauenhauer improved her resume while helping Springtown volleyball sweep Krum on Oct. 11.
Dauenhauer broke Springtown High School’s record for career digs at 1,360.
Now, she is boosting that record to ever-new heights.
“She is still adding to that number every time we play,” head coach Leighann Strickland said afterward. “It could be really big by the time we finish since we still have four district games and playoffs ahead of us.”
Three days later, Dauenhauer was back on the court, adding another 18 digs against Bridgeport, as the Lady Porcupines quilled ‘em 25-20, 25-11, 25-6.
“It is no surprise that Brinklee broke the record,” Strickland said. “She has been eyeing that since we finished last season. She’s a tremendous player all the way around the court, but her back-row presence is huge. She has developed a great sense of the court and reads her players very well in the end, putting her in an ideal position to play the ball.”
In the Bridgeport game, Dauenhauer made 11 kill shots and three aces. Stoli Cox added 14 kills of her own to lead the team. Sterlyn Smith led in digs with 20. Dauenhauer and Aubree Adams added blocks.
In the Rider game on Oct. 11, the score shows how the Lady Porcupines wore down their opponent over the course of three sets: 25-22, 25-21, 25-12. Dauenhauer led the team in kills (19), digs (23) and aces (3). Cox followed with 17 kill shots and added 10 digs. Smith logged 21 digs and an ace.
Then, on Oct. 18, the Pines swept Lake Worth 25-12, 25- 15, 25-8. Again, Dauenhauer led in kills (13) and added another 26 digs to her record along with four aces.
Smith was right behind with 23 digs.
Helping with assists were Kylie Druxman (36) and Kallie Conway (14).
Springtown will play Decatur at 5 p.m. Friday on the road.
