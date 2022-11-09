Wesley Payne competes at state cross-country championship

Wesley Payne was the sole athlete from Springtown to earn a trip to the state cross-country meet.

 Courtesy Photo

Springtown Porcupines track stalwart Wesley Payne was the sole Springtown athlete to make it to the state cross-country meet, and he finished the race in 19:09 despite dealing with health issues.

Payne finished in 134th place.

