Wesley Payne competes at state cross-country championship

Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 2:19 pm
Springtown Porcupines track stalwart Wesley Payne was the sole Springtown athlete to make it to the state cross-country meet, and he finished the race in 19:09 despite dealing with health issues.
Payne finished in 134th place.
“He ran hard and did the best he could,” SHS cross-country coach Raul Guerrero said. “He was not at 100%. He had some coughing and asthma issues all week.”
Payne’s first mile replicated his usual times but his pace slowed after the second mile.
“It was a tough way to end the season, but he did everything he could and battled until the end,” Guerrero said. “We are all very proud of the season he had. He put in a lot of work all year and is now looking forward to track season in a couple of months.”
