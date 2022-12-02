As the sun set in Springtown on Sunday, folks lined up on First Street to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade.

Adults, kids and a few dogs all waited for the parade to reach the Springtown Square. The smell of popcorn was in the air, and vendors with carts called out for parade watchers to buy their light-up accessories. With all the light-up gear – particularly toy swords – the crowd glowed before the parade even arrived.

