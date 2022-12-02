As the sun set in Springtown on Sunday, folks lined up on First Street to watch the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Adults, kids and a few dogs all waited for the parade to reach the Springtown Square. The smell of popcorn was in the air, and vendors with carts called out for parade watchers to buy their light-up accessories. With all the light-up gear – particularly toy swords – the crowd glowed before the parade even arrived.
Sometime after 6 p.m., the parade marched past the square, starting with a police vehicle and fire trucks sounding off their sirens. Trailers, tractors, vehicles and horses followed, all decked out in Christmas lights and decorations.
The parade was judged by the Springtown City Council, and the therapeutic riding center Stars and Strides Stables won first place. Sunset Mountain Miniatures and Jeep Girl Mafia Club were also recognized with second and third place, respectively.
After the parade had ended, attendees gathered by the Christmas tree on the square to watch as the tree’s lights were switched on. Springtown Mayor Greg Hood welcomed the crowd and thanked the parade participants and the organizers who made the event possible. After a countdown, the glowing Christmas tree was revealed to the community.
