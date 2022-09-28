Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley announced this week he will retire by the end of the year.
In an email to the Epigraph late Tuesday, he said the SISD Board accepted his resignation Monday night.
“Over the last several years, one of my primary goals has been to lead the District through construction of a new elementary school and classroom additions on other campuses,” Kelley said in his email to the Epigraph. “While I have enjoyed serving as SISD’s superintendent for more than a decade, two unsuccessful bond elections have been disheartening and exhausting. Like our student enrollment projections, I am now personally ‘a few years ahead of schedule’ and have decided to retire. I have notified the Board of my intention to resign effective December 31st, 2022.”
Kelley expressed gratitude to have served as the district chief.
“This is my twenty-fifth year as a Porcupine, and my family and I could not have been more blessed,” he said in the email. “I have learned a great deal from watching incredible staff members positively influence our students. I am proud my children spent their entire k-12 experience in SISD; hearing them speak about their former teachers with genuine admiration gives me certainty that the decision to remain here for the bulk of my career was a good one. Though many of my fondest memories in the profession are from the time I spent teaching and coaching, I will also cherish the friendships developed while serving as an administrator in Springtown ISD.”
Kelley is in his 32nd year in education, and this is his 25th in Springtown ISD. He began teaching and coaching here in the fall of 1998 and did that for three years. He also was an assistant principal at Springtown Middle School for two years, a principal at SMS for two years and then the principal at SHS for six years before moving into the superintendency.
In an email to the Epigraph Wednesday morning, SISD Board President Rick Beall said Kelley’s resignation was “very difficult” for the board to accept.
“Mr. Kelley has not only made himself the face of our district, but also our community,” Beall said. “He is one of the hardest working people I have ever met, and has left behind some very big shoes to fill. The district has tried to pass two bonds, and the failure of those bonds to pass will present some challenges. Moving forward, we will have to make sure we have space for the growth that is already here and still rapidly coming. Mr. Kelley has worked tirelessly to take care of the needs of the district, and he feels like he needs a break. Mr. Kelley feels that as a private citizen he will not be muzzled and can continue to push for the bond that he knows we so desperately need.”
In a follow-up email in response to an Epigraph question about an interim superintendent to serve after Kelley leaves, Beall said the board has “decided to post the position soon, and we will work to ensure a smooth transition.”
Latest Stories
- Don Munsch
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.