George Conley has been serving as a Parker County commissioner for Precinct 1 since 2008. He is known around Springtown and Azle for his sense of humor, his eagerness to serve others, and for always leading the pledge of allegiance “loud and proud.”
As a young man, Conley served on a sub tender supply ship for the U.S. Navy from 1976-1980. He was a petty officer third class.
“I was a torpedoman,” he said. “We tended to the torpedoes of the submarines of the U.S. Navy. We made sure they were ready for action.”
Conley said that the most memorable part of his time in service with the Navy was all of the different countries that he was able to go, like Italy.
“I was overseas the whole four years in different places,” said Conley. “Two years in the Mediterranean Sea then two years in Guam.”
He said that what kept him going while he was so far from home as he served in the Navy was the excitement of the job, the oceans that he crossed, and the different countries that they visited along the way.
Working with torpedoes was an exciting part of the work he did in the Navy. His most memorable moment, he said, was when he went out on a submarine on an exercise shot of a torpedo and he was the one that was able to push the button to eject it at a target.
Conley’s own father served in the Army during the Korean War, and he feels that military service is something that “every young man” should have to do for at least two years.
“It teaches you respect for others,” he said.
After the Navy, Conley came home and started a water well company, which he ran for 30 years before running for county commissioner. He has been serving in that post now for 14 years.
Conley has two daughters and four grandchildren who are all very special to him. Though he isn’t traveling the world these days, he does get to spend time with them while he’s closer to home.
“I have lived in Springtown all my life — what a great place to live.”
