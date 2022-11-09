George Conley has been serving as a Parker County commissioner for Precinct 1 since 2008. He is known around Springtown and Azle for his sense of humor, his eagerness to serve others, and for always leading the pledge of allegiance “loud and proud.”

As a young man, Conley served on a sub tender supply ship for the U.S. Navy from 1976-1980. He was a petty officer third class.

[email protected]