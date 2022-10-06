Sarah Hettinger loves her job.
It’s not just the words she expresses when she discusses her joy in working as a utility technician at the Springtown Water Treatment Facility, it’s also the way she beams as she talks about the intricacies of her job after giving a tour of the water plant. Her job requires knowledge of chemicals, as she works in a position that safeguards the drinking water for residents.
Hettinger finds the job to be fulfilling. She worked for a different water plant, at the city of Weatherford, for almost a year before coming to Springtown. She has worked at the Springtown plant for around a month and half.
“I love everything about it,” she said in an interview at Springtown City Hall. “I love to do labs, I love the dirty part of going outside and being able to fix the valves, the chemical changeout. I love it.”
She didn’t think this kind of job was a match when she first started, but she got to a point in which she understood everything and how everything worked together.
“It’s a lot (of responsibility), because it’s a very important job,” she said.
People in her position are risking thousands of people’s lives every day if they don’t do the job right, she said.
Hettinger grew up in Springtown and graduated from Springtown High School in 2017. After high school, she had a daughter and took a year off and then went to work for a Lowe’s home improvement center in Weatherford for three years. She worked as a merchandise service associate, and worked for the vendors at the store.
After that stint, she worked for the water plant in Weatherford. She likes working in Springtown because her babysitter is in Springtown, and it’s “just a straight shot from the babysitter to work. And it’s better benefits out here.”
Hettinger reports to work at 6 a.m. and the first item on her agenda is to check filters that hold water that will be sent to distribution for consumption.
“I just make sure that our filters are in a working process that I have water coming in, my raw water is coming in, my injecting points are injecting,” she said. “I just make sure my coagulation process is working the way it should be by just visually looking at it.”
She discussed other duties, such as monitoring chemicals, and then after completing labs, she performs her morning checkup outside that consists of plugging in pumps to transfer lagoon water over so it can be reused. She said the plant can take water that’s used from distribution and reuse it.
It’s a 10-hour shift for Hettinger, who works from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. She comes into town once a day to pull samples. People in her job are on call 24-7 or as needed. She works Sunday through Wednesday, and she said technically wouldn’t be on call Thursday through Saturday, but if the other operator needed her, she can be there. Two operators work at the plant, with Hettinger filling one of those spots.
She was trained for the job “on the spot,” she said. People working in these jobs can earn state licenses to show experience, and she is about start classes for her C license. She is limited now to a D license operator.
“You have to have two years of experience before you can get your C,” she said. There are four levels of licenses, from A to D, and the higher one goes, the more responsibilities or duties they can oversee.
Hettinger’s job description calls for a D license, and when she completes her C schooling, she will earn an extra stipend for having that C and that will continue as she moves higher as she receives her B and A, said Christina Derr, director of administrative services for the city.
Hettinger said completing her C license is something she wants to do, rather than the city requiring her to accomplish that schooling.
“When I actually got into the water career, when I first started, I was like, oh, man, this is overwhelming,” she said. “Once you get the feel for it and you understand how everything works together, it’s easy-peasy. It’s a really good job. There’s a lot more to treating water than what people think. You just don’t pull water in and send it out to town.”
She said when someone in her job doses chemicals in water, he or she has to watch for overdosing and underdosing. Overdosing can be deadly, for example.
After the interview, she gave a tour of the water plant that included a look at chemicals and cleaning components and she spoke about the need to be precise in handling chemicals.
