Sarah Hettinger

Sarah Hettinger stands next to a Trident filter at the Springtown Water Treatment Facility. Her job requires a great deal of attention to detail in ensuring clean, safe water reaches residents.

 Don Munsch

Sarah Hettinger loves her job.

It’s not just the words she expresses when she discusses her joy in working as a utility technician at the Springtown Water Treatment Facility, it’s also the way she beams as she talks about the intricacies of her job after giving a tour of the water plant. Her job requires knowledge of chemicals, as she works in a position that safeguards the drinking water for residents.

