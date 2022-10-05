Candidates for State Board of Education and the 2nd Court of Appeals in the Nov. 8 general election will speak at the meeting of the Parker County Active Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Weatherford College.

Luis Miguel Sifuentes, a former teacher and human resources professional, is the Democratic candidate for SBOE from District 11. Delonia Watson, an attorney with three decades of experience in appellate advocacy, is the Democratic candidate for justice, 2nd Court of Appeals, Place 3. The meeting will be in the Strain Room of Weatherford College’s Doss Student Center. Visitors are welcome. Information at parkercountydemocrats.org.

Also, a short film about the lynching of four Black youths on the Parker County Courthouse square in 1864 will be screened at the Parker County Texas Democratic Women’s meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mount Pleasant School, 213 Raymond George Way in Weatherford. Representatives of the Parker County Peace Coalition will offer tours of the restored schoolhouse after the film. The building was the only public school for Black students in the city until the 1960s. The PCTDW business meeting will follow the screening. Visitors are welcome. For information, contact PCTDW President Marti Fagley, [email protected].