Cub Scouts, mark your calendars – The Brazos Valley District Pinewood Derby is coming to Springtown.
The Pinewood Derby is a racing contest that involves Cub Scouts – who are kids in kindergarten through fifth grade – building handheld, wooden racecars with the help of a parent or adult mentor.
The district Pinewood Derby is expected to occur on Feb. 18 at the gymnasium The GEM of the Lone Star State, located on East State Highway 199 in Springtown. Shane Gross of Springtown Cub Scout Pack 22 is coordinating the district’s Pinewood Derby.
Brazos Valley – which includes five counties extending from Decatur through Parker County and from Mineral Wells to Aledo – is a district in the Boy Scouts of America’s Longhorn Council in North and Central Texas.
Most Cub Scout units in the district will hold individual derbies for their packs before the district derby. Any Cub Scout in the district is welcome to race a car in the district’s Pinewood Derby, Gross said, even if they didn’t win at their pack’s derby.
Gross said the kids can use the same racecar they entered in their pack’s Pinewood Derby for the district derby or build a new one, as long as the car was built in the same year as the derby.
Previously, Brazos Valley’s Pinewood Derby was held in Granbury, but a change in direction is being taken for the event in February.
Brazos Valley District Chairperson Keith O’Donnell said the Pinewood Derby event in Granbury wasn’t receiving a lot of participation from the district’s units. Because some of the district’s units are much farther north of Granbury, a more centralized location was sought so that the event would have more involvement from units.
“Springtown kind of makes sense because we have units in Aledo, Weatherford, Springtown, Boyd, Bridgeport, Decatur, Mineral Wells, so Springtown is kind of more of a centralized area,” O’Donnell said.
Gross wants the event to attract local kids, not just from Springtown but Decatur, Bridgeport, Mineral Wells, Aledo and Weatherford as well.
“If we reach a couple of kids, that's what it's all about,” he said.
Time will tell what the turnout will be, but O’Donnell is hoping for the best.
“I’d love to have every unit participate in it, and we're going to be pushing for that, but a lot of it depends on, of course, weather that time of year (and) travel distances, but our anticipation is we're going to have a good turnout for it,” O’Donnell said.
Gross is looking for people and businesses to help sponsor the event so the kids won’t have to pay to enter the race.
“Our whole thought here is this is (for) kids and let's give them a good event and let's make it as painless as we can for the parents and everybody,” he said.
O’Donnell spoke highly of the Scouting programs and what they offer to kids, and he encouraged community support of those programs.
“I think anytime the community can really do something that supports the children of the community and the youth of the community is always a very good thing,” he said.
O’Donnell called Gross a natural fit for the Pinewood Derby coordinator role, particularly because of the enthusiasm and excitement he brings and shares with others working on the event with him.
“I think they're going to pull off a really good event,” O’Donnell said.
To get more information about sponsorships, contact Gross at 512-965-8183 or [email protected].
