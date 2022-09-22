For local Pampered Chef salesperson Christina Herron, Springtown’s Wild West Festival is a Super Bowl-like event.
At least, that’s how Herron said her husband describes the festival’s importance to her. In her own words, she said she does “fairly well” at the Wild West Festival and often sees repeat customers.
Herron started working with Pampered Chef – which offers a line of kitchen tools, food products and cookbooks – 12 years ago. She has participated as a vendor at the Wild West Festival for almost as long, about 10 or 11 years.
“I love to cook, and my mother is a retired corporate chef so maybe it runs in our blood,” Herron said. “It was easy for me to get products either free or very cheap by signing up with Pampered Chef.”
Having a tent at the Wild West Festival allows Herron to connect with potential customers, especially since she has stopped doing in-home Pampered Chef parties since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Herron said she enjoys the festival because she gets to talk about the Pampered Chef products, and she gets to reunite with other vendors she normally doesn’t see throughout the year.
Herron said people will approach her at the festival to talk about the recipes they’ve made or what they’ve used their products for, which can help with sales at the festival.
“A lot of times, those customers will sell products for me,” Herron said. “It’s neat to see them excited and passionate about it, and then seeing other people react to them.”
To be a vendor at the Wild West Festival, Herron sets up early in the morning, hours before the festival begins, and stays until the very end.
“I’m one of the first to be there, and I’m one of the last to leave,” she said.
Staying until the very end of the event is actually part of Herron’s sales strategy. She said in years past, her biggest sales usually come at the end of the festival. Herron’s advice to new vendors trying to promote their business at a festival would be to keep an open mind, not to feel discouraged and talk with vendors about what works for them.
After all, these are the strategies Herron used after having a negative first-time experience at the Wild West Festival.
“My first time there was horrible,” she said. “I hardly sold anything. And it was hot. It was miserable. I was in this corner kind of out of sight, out of mind. That’s kind of like how I felt.”
After that first year, Herron told her husband that she would try again, and she made some adjustments, like getting a credit card reader and securing a different location at the festival. While some years are better than others, Herron said things have gone well for her at the festival ever since.
“You just don’t give up,” she said.
