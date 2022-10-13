Voters go to the polls beginning Oct. 24 for early voting for the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting times and days for the immediate area are as follows:
EARLY VOTING IN TARRANT COUNTY
• Azle ISD Instructional Support Center, 483 Sandy Beach Road, Suite C, in Azle • Sheriff’s Office North Patrol Division, 6651 Lake Worth Boulevard
• Tarrant County College Northwest Campus, 4801 Marine Creek Parkway
EARLY VOTING HOURS
Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 1-4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
EARLY VOTING IN PARKER COUNTY
• Azle: Azle City Hall Community Room, 505 W. Main St.
• Springtown: Springtown Senior Center Community Room, 1070 N. Main St.
• Peaster: Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Back Room of Gym, 8512 FM Road 920
• Aledo: Aledo ISD Administration Building Community Room, Louden Room, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road
• Hudson Oaks: Hudson Oaks Public Safety Building, Training Room, 150 Oak Ridge Drive
Hours and days for voting are the same as above for Tarrant County.
EARLY VOTING IN WISE COUNTY
• Decatur: 3101 S. FM 51, Wise County Fairgrounds
• Alvord: Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm
• Boyd: Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.
• Bridgeport: Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin
EARLY VOTING HOURS
Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: noon to 6 p.m.
Oct. 31- Nov. 4: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
