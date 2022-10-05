A fire truck was parked outside the Springtown Municipal Courthouse Annex Building prior to the beginning of the Springtown City Council meeting last month.
As the meeting progressed, the reason for the fire truck’s presence became clear – Parker County Emergency Services District 1 had won the city’s Battle of the Badges blood drive, and ESD 1 representatives attended the meeting to pick up the plaque awarded to them.
The city of Springtown partnered with Carter BloodCare to host the third annual Battle of the Badges blood drive in late July. The Springtown Police Department and ESD 1 went head-to-head in the competition as blood donors voted for the agency of their choice. In the end, ESD 1 broke the tie between the two agencies that was set by the last two Battle of the Badges blood drives.
Carter BloodCare field recruitment consultant Colleen Horan said during the council meeting that 27 pints of blood were donated, and every pint donated can save up to three people. She thanked the city for its support.
“We get extremely low on blood in the summer, so this is a fun way to get people to come out and donate blood,” Horan said. “The real winner are the patients that were helped by all the donations.”
ESD 1 Chief Stephen Watson said he and his staff are grateful for the community’s participation in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.
“We are honored to again be the winners of the Battle of the Badges blood drive,” Watson said. “This program is a fun way for the community and public safety to come together and raise awareness and support for such a worthy cause.”
Watson referred to the American Red Cross’s reasoning of why blood donations are so important.
“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries,” stated the American Red Cross’s website. “This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant. But only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly.”
Springtown-area residents will have another chance to donate blood on Friday. The city of Springtown and Carter BloodCare will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 inside the Carter BloodCare bus, which will be located at the Springtown Municipal Courthouse Annex Building at 200 N. Main St. To make an appointment to donate blood, click here
