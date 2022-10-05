epi battle of the badges photo 2022.JPG

Photo by Madelyn Edwards

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 Lt. Tyler Ramsey smiles for a photo with Carter BloodCare field recruitment consultant Colleen Horan at the Springtown City Council meeting on Sept. 22. Horan announced that ESD 1 won the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

 Madelyn Edwards

A fire truck was parked outside the Springtown Municipal Courthouse Annex Building prior to the beginning of the Springtown City Council meeting last month.

As the meeting progressed, the reason for the fire truck’s presence became clear – Parker County Emergency Services District 1 had won the city’s Battle of the Badges blood drive, and ESD 1 representatives attended the meeting to pick up the plaque awarded to them.

