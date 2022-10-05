Three contestants guessed the correct winners of 11 of 12 games in this week’s contest, establishing a three-way tie that was determined by the tiebreaker game of Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders.
The Cowboys beat the Commanders 25-10 for a total of 35 points. That means Mike Ray, who guessed 39 points, wins the football contest and $20. In second place is Margaret Swanzy with 48 points. She wins $10. And third place winner Eddy Swanzy wins $5 after guessing 56 tiebreaker points.
Latest Stories
spotlight
- By Jeff Prince
- Updated
exclusive
- By Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.