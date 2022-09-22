Parker County Emergency Services District 1 Capt. Alex Collins climbed many flights of stairs in Dallas earlier this month in memory of a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
Collins, who serves at Station 34 in Aledo, represented firefighter Douglas Miller during the climb, and at the end of the climb, he rang a bell and called out Miller’s name. Collins said Miller was a father, just like himself.
“It hit pretty hard knowing that those little boys grew up without their dad,” Collins said.
Collins climbed with a group of his ESD 1 peers, including Battalion Chief Chris Balough, who has participated in multiple Dallas Memorial 9/11 Stair Climbs over the years.
“For me, forgetting is not an option,” Balough said. “It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart. I mean, to lose 343 firefighters in a single day, it’s a pretty big deal, plus law enforcement and EMS.”
Balough said the ESD 1 crew got to Dallas around 6:30 a.m., and the program started at 8 a.m. The climb started at 8:47 a.m., about a minute after the North Tower was hit by Flight 11 during the attack 21 years ago.
The participants of the climb scaled the equivalent of 110 stories at the Fountain Place in Dallas. Balough described the climb as taxing but also rewarding as the participants try to put themselves in the positions of the firefighters during the 9/11 attack.
“I’ll be 51 this year, so it’s not as easy as it was when I started this 12 years ago,” Balough said. “It’s just one of those mentally challenging events.”
Collins said the climb was among one of the most physically demanding challenges he has done in his life, especially considering the heat during the climb. Firefighters usually complete the climb in their firefighting gear plus an air pack on their backs.
“You keep all of that heat inside,” he said. “It was pretty moving knowing that what I was doing that day, those guys did the same thing, and not only were they having to do what I did, but they had to work once they got to the floor that they were going to. I got to go home. Yeah, it was pretty intense.”
ESD 1 Capt. Kris Spain, who also attended the event earlier this month, described his peers as determined to finish the climb.
“I think mainly all of us just had in our mind that we weren’t going to quit,” Spain said. “We were going to make sure to see it through and climb all 110 stories no matter what.”
Spain climbed for firefighter Michael Cawley, who was having breakfast with New York Fire Department Rescue 4 when the call came in about the attack in New York.
“He was just a guy that enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, just like most firemen,” Spain said.
Balough climbs for the same firefighter each year – Lt. Gregg Atlas, whose station arrived first on the scene. Balough related to Atlas because of similarities in age and family structure.
Balough and Spain were proud and impressed that ESD 1 was well represented at the stair climb with nine participants. Spain said climbing with his ESD 1 peers builds the brotherhood between them.
“We have a pretty tight knit brotherhood at ESD 1,” Spain said. “We all met up, we all did it, we all waited for each other after we were done. Different guys finished it faster than others, and we all waited around and made sure we were all together after we were finished and let everybody know that we were proud of each other.”
Balough, Spain and Collins all said they would like to climb again next year.
“We plan on just getting more and more guys, as many as we can and going and making a good turnout and honoring the fallen,” Spain said.
“I’m going to keep doing it until I can’t,” Balough said.
