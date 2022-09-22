ESD 1 9/11 stair climb

Nine staff members represented Parker County Emergency Services District 1 in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 10. Pictured from left are Capt. Trey Doyle, Engineer Michael Kelly, Firefighter Matt Rick, Firefighter Brian Rutledge, Capt. Kris Spain, Battalion Chief Chris Balough, Engineer Dustin Rowe, Lt. John Ross Hendrix and Capt. Alex Collins.

 Courtesy Photo

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 Capt. Alex Collins climbed many flights of stairs in Dallas earlier this month in memory of a firefighter who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

Collins, who serves at Station 34 in Aledo, represented firefighter Douglas Miller during the climb, and at the end of the climb, he rang a bell and called out Miller’s name. Collins said Miller was a father, just like himself.

