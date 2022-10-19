A free tour around Veal’s Station in Weatherford is set for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 23.

The tour starts at the Tucker House, the 1889 historic home of V.J. and Emma Tucker, at 6245 Tucker Drive, where people may pick up a map. From there, people can follow their map and guide themselves to other historic sites featured in the book “Around Veal’s Station.” These sites include Veal’s Station Cemetery, the William and Elisabeth Woody Homestead (the oldest permanent homestead in Parker County), the Joe C. and Clota Woody Dairy Barn, and the Dobbs-Woody-Engberg Log Cabin. 

