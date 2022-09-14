Combo Good News fundraiser table.jpg

This custom made six-seater outdoor table is one of two raffle items for the Good N.E.W.S. fundraiser on Sept. 24. Tickets are on sale for $10.

 Courtesy Photo

The Good N.E.W.S. Living at Home/Block Nurse Program will hold a fundraiser at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at One Azle, 412 Commerce St., across from the post office.

The program is seeking $250 sponsorship donations from local businesses and individuals and/or a silent auction item.

