The Good N.E.W.S. Living at Home/Block Nurse Program will hold a fundraiser at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at One Azle, 412 Commerce St., across from the post office.
The program is seeking $250 sponsorship donations from local businesses and individuals and/or a silent auction item.
The fundraiser will have singing performances by Chris Journey, a bake sale, a silent auction and $5 hot dog lunch baskets.
Two items will also be put up for a raffle on the day of the event. The first item is a custom made six-seat outdoor table (retail value $1,000), and the other is a Green Mountain Trek Grill (retail value $500). Tickets are available now for $10. The bake sale will begin on Sept. 19 and will continue through Sept. 24. Donations of baked goods or ingredients for cakes, cookies and other items may be dropped off at the One Azle building.
The program is volunteer based and is supported entirely by grants, donations, and fundraising events, and Good N.E.W.S. does not receive any state or federal funding.
Good N.E.W.S. is a nonprofit social support program that assists senior citizens in Azle, Springtown and the surrounding area.
The mission of Good N.E.W.S. is to enrich the quality of life of seniors in the community by “providing essential support services, thus enabling them to stay in their homes and avoid premature entry into nursing homes.”
Some of the services provided by Terri Bartlett, program director, and her team include telephone reassurance, friendly visits, shopping assistance, transportation, minor home repairs, light household chores, yard work, respite, and community resources.
Each quarter, volunteers put together bags of household and personal goods that many seniors may not be able to afford, such as shampoo and deodorant, laundry detergent and dish soap.
Bartlett said that Good N.E.W.S. has also been excited to be able to host its Tuesday morning weekly breakfasts for seniors once again. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m. at the One Azle building.
“We have between 20 and 40 seniors eating breakfast with us each week,” Bartlett said. “They really look forward to this time to gather and socialize and have a good hot breakfast.”
The program will also be gathering gifts for its “Senior Angels,” later this year, bringing Christmas to clients.
Good N.E.W.S. just celebrated its 25th anniversary in June, and it currently assists about 150 seniors.
“It’s only because of our wonderful community that we can do all of these wonderful things to support our seniors at home,” Bartlett said.
For more information about the program, how to volunteer and what support it needs, call 817-444-2300, or visit www.goodnews4seniors.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.