Rebecca Zbynski described her younger self as a kid who would have benefitted from someone noticing that her behavior communicated a larger message.
Today, Zbynski has the chance to provide that kind of support to Springtown ISD students as a behavior specialist.
SISD administrators brought on Zbynski and Amy Baker this year to serve as behavior specialists in the district, with Baker covering elementary-level education and Zbynski working in secondary education.
Tiffany Cano, SISD director of elementary curriculum and instruction, said teachers indicated via surveys administered by the district that they wanted more support with non-special education behavior. Cano said this was also the feedback received from students and community members. SISD leaders used this feedback to create the behavior specialist roles, as well as Tiffany Millsap’s position as coordinator of Counseling and Behavioral Health Services.
The new behavior specialists have different backgrounds from each other. Baker, a Springtown native, spent seven years as a third and fourth grade teacher before accepting this new role. Meanwhile, Zbynski served as a school social worker and classroom counselor in the Chicago area. Despite their different backgrounds, they have a common purpose: to support the students.
“We’re in it for our kiddos,” Baker said. “We want to help them process their emotions. We want to help them find appropriate ways to express things, and we want help our families. We just want to be supportive.”
Behaviors can have multiple interpretations, particularly for children who might not be able to communicate what they need, Zbynski said. Therefore, she wants to help educators, as well as the community at-large, understand what the kids are trying to communicate so they can be successful.
“Unfortunately, so many of us – especially adults – we don’t recognize (behavior) as almost like a second language, and so it’s really important to me that these kids have someone who does see and recognize that that behavior is trying to communicate something,” she said. “I think it’s also equally important to help the faculty and other members of the community recognize that as well so we can all kind of work together and help students be successful in school, in their homes and in their community by kind of learning how to speak that language, essentially.”
Baker and Zbynski are tasked with providing support to teachers, campus and district leaders, students and families regarding behavior. For Baker, that work has included observing classrooms and coaching teachers to help them counter challenging behavior issues with research-based strategies.
The behavior consultation process is on the Porcupine Portal. The response to intervention process is for students who have received referrals or have certain behavior or social/emotional issues and allows behavior specialists to observe classrooms, support the teacher, collect data on what interventions are effective and develop a plan, Millsap and Baker said.
“Right now, we’re doing a lot of coaching, but we will eventually be moving into working one-on-one with a teacher and a kiddo on those interventions and tracking the data of how successful that’s being,” Baker said.
On the secondary side, Zbynski has led crisis counseling for students individually as well as in a group. The one-on-one sessions can help students identify, process and manage their emotions, while the small group focuses on “receiving feedback from peers and just communicating in a socially acceptable and healthy and appropriate manner.”
Splitting up the behavior specialists to work with either elementary or secondary-level students shows that behavior varies between the two age groups. Millsap said younger kids are more likely to exhibit disruptive and challenging behaviors in the classroom, while the older students tend to shut down more. Zbynski and Baker’s roles differ because Zbynski focuses more on individual students while Baker works with whole classes and teachers more often.
Deputy Superintendent Shane Strickland said Baker and Zbynski’s roles can also help the district support and retain teachers.
“It’s really intervention that helps with behavior, which helps instruction, which helps teacher morale,” Strickland said. “Retention of teachers is very critical for us, and if we can add that extra support for our teachers and take some of that burden off them to where they’re really focusing on instruction, it’s good for everybody. Everybody wins.”
Working with the students also includes looping in parents to the behavior discussions happening at school. Baker said classroom strategies, such as those for recognizing and expressing emotion, will be shared with parents so they can reinforce those strategies at home. Zbynski added that her job includes letting parents know about available community social resources that could be beneficial to a whole family, such as counseling services.
Millsap said Baker and Zbynski have already made an impact on SISD and have been incredible to work with. She also praised the administration and school board members for their support.
“They’ve done so much right now. I’m excited to see what else they’re going to do and how much they’re going to do for our community,” Millsap said. “The sky’s the limit with these two for sure.”
