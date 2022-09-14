epi sisd behavior specialists 1.JPG

Springtown ISD behavior specialists Rebecca Zbynski, left, and Amy Baker, right, are joined by Coordinator for Counseling and Behavioral Services Tiffany Millsap, middle. Zbynski, Baker and Millsap have all taken on new roles at SISD this year.

 Madelyn Edwards

Rebecca Zbynski described her younger self as a kid who would have benefitted from someone noticing that her behavior communicated a larger message.

Today, Zbynski has the chance to provide that kind of support to Springtown ISD students as a behavior specialist.

[email protected]