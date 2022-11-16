Home health agency calls for donations to help people stay warm this winter

Angels Care Home Health in Weatherford will hold its first-ever cold weather clothing drive to help people stay warm during the winter.
In response to community needs, the Warming Hearts for Angels Drive calls for donations of new blankets, hats, scarves, gloves and socks.
The drive won’t just impact Angels Care Home Health patients but other local people in need as well, said Mandy Bryant, Angels Care administrator. While Angels Care nurses identify patients who could benefit from the drive, people in the community are welcome to point out people they know who are in need of the donated items.
“(They) don't have to be a patient,” Bryant said. “We want to serve the community.”
Angels Care Home Health in Weatherford serves 17 North Texas counties, including Parker County.
Bryant said Angels Care staff have noticed that some patients – the majority of whom are older adults – struggle to access basic necessities. This drive aims to show people in need that their community is thinking of them, she said.
“We're here as a community to help build each other up,” she said.
Bryant said she hopes the drive’s impact is to bring out kindness in people and good stewardship of their communities.
So far, Bryant said the drive has received a good response since beginning on Nov. 1, and people have called to request that their neighbors be put on the list to benefit from the drive.
The deadline to donate is Dec. 16. Donations can be dropped off at the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce at 112 S. Main St. in Springtown, the Azle Area Chamber of Commerce at 404 W. Main St. in Azle or at the Servolution Network’s Dream Center at 11698 Farm-to-Market Road 730 South in Azle.
Donations can also be taken to Angels Care Home Health in Weatherford at 1508 Santa Fe Drive. People who need help turning in their donations can call the Weatherford office at 817-807-0224.
“We're going to try to make it as easy and seamless for them as possible,” Bryant said. “People are busy; I know that so we want to make sure that it's convenient and easy for them to donate so we can get those out there to the people in need.”
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.